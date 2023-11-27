Last chance to save 20% on this Lego Star Wars Mandalorian helmet for Cyber Monday

We're seeing plenty of Lego Star Wars Cyber Monday deals and now Amazon is offering their lowest ever price for The Mandalorian's helmet, which features in our best Lego Star Wars helmets guide.

Grab Lego's The Mandalorian helmet for just $55.99 (20%) and Amazon's lowest ever price when you get it on Amazon.

In our Lego The Mandalorian's helmet review, we found there's a lot to like about this set. It features innovative building techniques to achieve the final result and we feel it's a great looking replica of the real Mando helmet. We feel that despite the mostly grey build, this 584-piece set is fun and looks fantastic when finally built. The name plaque at the front of the display stand that comes with it tops off a great set that we would recommend.

We'll get into the key specs below but you can always check out the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals this Cyber Monday for more Lego content.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's Helmet Was $69.99 Now $55.99 on Amazon. Save 20% on an excellent Lego Star Wars set. It comes with 584 pieces but requires innovative building techniques to complete, which adds to the fun of building and the end product looks fantastic. It stands at over 7 inches in height, 4 inches wide and 4.5 inches deep.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Aside from the 20% saving, what makes this deal worth getting is the fact that it looks exquisite when finished. It looks a lot like the real Mando helmet as the curved and shiny bricks add much needed texture. It also comes on a display stand with a name plaque, so it works brilliantly as a display model.

The instruction booklet that comes with it is of very high quality and gives clear instructions, which is needed as the methodical techniques that are needed to build this model end up being fun rather than frustrating. The completed measurements are over 7 inches in height, 4 inches wide and 4.5 inches deep, so it's going to look cool wherever you choose to display it.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: 584 pieces, it measures over 7 inches in height, 4 inches wide and 4.5 inches deep, it comes with an excellent instruction booklet, it has a useful display stand that features a name plaque, which makes it an excellent display model.

Consensus: This is the way, we have spoken. Okay, enough references but this is a genuinely good Lego Star Wars model to have and this is a great price to pay. It looks fantastic and it's fun to build, what more can you ask for?

Buy if: You want a good Lego Star Wars Cyber Monday deal, you're a fan of The Mandalorian or you want something cool to put on display.

Don't buy if: You want a Lego set that offers playable options once completed or you want a helmet from a more iconic character like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker (his Red Five helmet is available).

Alternative models: If The Mandalorian's helmet in Lego form isn't quite right for you then we would recommend either the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader helmet, a little more expensive but comfortably more pieces for your money. Or the Lego Boba Fett helmet, which is similar (obviously) but comes with many more pieces.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.