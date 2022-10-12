Celestron Travel Scope 70DX is an ideal beginner's telescope for just $89 during Prime Day

The Celestron Travel Scope 70DX is a complete package for skywatchers of any level.

With several major celestial events left in 2022, now's a good time to up your skywatching game.

Whether you're looking for your first telescope or are looking to add to your arsenal of skywatching tools, we've got you covered with a great deal on a perfect beginner telescope package that's also well-suited for traveling or camping. This package will get you peering throughout the solar system in no time.

During Prime Day Early Access, the Celestron Travel Scope 70DX telescope is on sale for just $88.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a savings of 26%. Get this one while it lasts!

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travel Scope 70DX telescope package was $119.95 now $88.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking for an all-in-one package to jump into skywatching? Or are you in need of a secondary telescope that's perfect for on-the-go adventures? This Celestron Travel Scope 70DX telescope package is absolutely the way to go.

The Celestron Travel Scope 70DX comes with many features that make this entry-level travel telescope a worthwhile investment. From fully-coated glass optics to a capable 70mm lens, this telescope will have you in awe at the many celestial wonders throughout the cosmos.

The package includes two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) to offer both high- and low-power views of space and even comes with a 2x Barlow lens for even more magnification, a moon filter for gazing at Earth's natural satellite, and a smartphone adapter for taking pictures of celestial objects. There's even an included Bluetooth remote for taking pictures so you don't have to disturb the telescope whenever you finally have a good picture lined up.

Best of all, the Celestron Travel Scope 70DX comes with a lightweight frame and a backpack to carry the entire ensemble in, making it ideal for kids or skywatchers who want a portable-but-powerful telescope for on-the-go adventures to dark sky areas.

The whole kit comes with a manual and free downloads for two stargazing apps: Celestron Sky Portal and Starry Night Basic Edition — which we use here at Space.com for our skywatching channel illustrations!

Don't miss our best telescopes guide and best telescope deals to help you make your skywatching decisions. You can also check out more Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals (opens in new tab) to fit your needs during the event.

Be sure to also check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day Space deals, or our guide to the best telescope deals.