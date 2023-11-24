Black Friday: Save 30% on the Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 Binocular

Peer at the night sky with Celestron binoculars using a great Black Friday discount.

The Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 Binocular is 30% off this Black Friday and you can get it on on sale right now at Amazon for $84.79. Packing magnification, aperture and portability in a compact set, this binocular will allow you to look at galaxies, nebulas and other objects in the deep sky with its large aperture.

We rated the binoculars at 4.5/5 stars in our full Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binocular review thanks to its ability to show off the stars at a great price. With Black Friday discounts on, it's best to nab it quickly before the great deal disappears. You'll not only be able to look at distant objects well, but you will get a nice wide field of the sky in the view. It's waterproof and the nitrogen in the lenses will stop the night dew from getting in, allowing you to look at the sky as long as it's not raining.

Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 Binocular: was $119.95 now $84.79 from Amazon. Save $35 on a binocular with a good combination of magnification, aperture and portability. It allows you to peer deep into the universe for deep-sky objects, and nitrogen in the lenses will stop the binoculars from misting up. It's waterproof and robust, making it perfect for the field.

The binoculars include 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that provide a sharp, wide-field view of the sky along with the chance to see deep-sky objects. You can repurpose the binocular during the day for birdwatching or other bright-sky pursuits, too.

We'd recommend using a tripod to reduce the shakes. A tripod adapter does come with the binocular. Paired with the BaK-4 prisms you will get a nice, sharp view of whatever you are looking at. Rubber housing and the water-resistant construction will let you use the binoculars even if it's slightly wet out.

For a full range of Celestron products on offer this Black Friday, check out our Celestron telescope & binocular deals 2023. If you prefer other ideas for Celestron products, check out the 30% deal on the beginner-friendly Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ, or the similarly novice-friendly Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ on sale for 40% off.

Key Specs: A 15x70 binocular that is great at looking at deep-sky objects. It is waterproof and hardy for working in the field, whether you prefer astronomy or birdwatching. Nitrogen in the lenses prevents internal misting.

Consensus: Rated as one of our top binoculars at 4.5 stars, the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 combines portability, magnification and sheer toughness to work hard in the field. Both amateurs and pros alike will appreciate the flexibility of the binocular in multiple sky conditions.

Buy if: You like astronomy, you like portability and you want to look at objects that are hard to see with your bare eyes.

Don't buy if: You have trouble holding binoculars steady, or if you don't want to port a tripod with you into the field.

Alternative models: The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is 37% off for Black Friday and gives you similar power at a discount price. Or if you prefer something more lightweight, the Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10x42 binoculars are 35% off this Black Friday.

