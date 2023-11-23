Black Friday: Save $183 on these powerful skywatching binos

Skywatching has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, but sadly, so have the prices. But we've found a Black Friday binocular deal to help you save money and get stargazing for less.

The powerful Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are now $183 off at Amazon in this Black Friday deal, meaning you can pick them up for just $316. The listing states that the 'normal' price is $499.95, however, we've seen them sitting at around the $395 mark for a few months now, so this deal is still worth snapping up before the price goes back up.

We reviewed the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binos last year and when it comes to magnification, they're our hands-down favorite. We thought they had wonderful clarity and contrast, provided stunning views of galaxies and star clusters and thought it felt more like looking through two telescopes. For stargazing and sheer magnification, we think they are some of the best binoculars you can buy.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 was $499.95 now $316 at Amazon. Save $183 on these powerful and beefy stargazing binos to see the cosmos like never before. They provide 25x magnification and let in a staggering amount of light to see stunning star clusters and galaxies. It's like using two telescopes.

In this Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 Black Friday deal, you'll get the binos, a carrying case and a tripod adapter (as well as the usual strap and glass cloth). They're water resistant and have decent eye relief of 15mm, although this could be a little close if you wear glasses.

It's worth noting that these binoculars are heavy — like, 8.75 lbs heavy. So if you're wanting some binos you can use handheld or take hiking with you, forget it. Not only would you get armache very quickly, but you physically wouldn't be able to hold them still enough to get the views you're looking for, as we noted in our full Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 review. If you don't already have one, you'll need one of the best tripods to hold them steady and secure.

If you want to see more than just the stars, you can observe wildlife, sports and more with some of the best compact binoculars, and the best night vision binoculars will help you observe your chosen subjects once the sun has set. Or if you're buying for a child, the best binoculars for kids are small, lightweight and affordable.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody)

Key Specs: 25x magnification, 100mm objective lens diameter, 3-degree field of view, 15mm eye relief, 8.75 lbs / 3.97kg, BaK-4 prisms, water-resistant.

Consensus: These heavy-hitters are certainly not for the uninitiated binoculars-users. They're more like two 100mm refractor telescopes glued together and they give enormous reach. They're our favorites for large astronomy binoculars, and with proper care, they could give you decades of joyful stereoscopic star-hopping.

Buy if: You want detailed views of the night sky and want to do long-distance viewing of terrestrial objects.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner, on a budget or want to use them handheld.

Alternative models: For stargazing on a budget, try the Celestron Nature DX 12x26. They have excellent build quality and are water and fog-proof. For stargazing on a strict budget try the Celestron UpClose G2 10x25. They don't have the highest specs, but they give good low-light performance. For beginners, the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 will suit you nicely.

