Save 40% on the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope for Black Friday

If you're looking for a solid beginner's telescope, we suggest checking out the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ: it's 40% off as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, making it just $132.58 instead of $219.95.

Celestron is a market leader when it comes to telescopes. The company offers a full gamut of price ranges and features to suit all levels of stargazers. It calls the PowerSeeker 127EQ the 'perfect entry-level telescope', and we'd be inclined to agree. As far as the best beginner's telescopes go, this one is absolutely worth considering – especially with 40% off.

With some stellar features, such as a five-inch aperture and equatorial mount the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ truly is a bargain for just $132.58. It's the cheapest we've seen this telescope for a while, and we don't anticipate it being this price again any time soon.

When we reviewed the Powerseeker 127EQ, we praised its light-gathering power: Its aperture means that excellent views of the night skies are easy to achieve. We also noted the telescope's solid tripod and mount.

Recommended for both adults and kids alike, Celestron calls the PowerSeeker 127EQ the ideal choice for beginner astronomers. Its included German Equatorial mount makes navigating the skies easy, allowing users to find celestial objects quickly, following them as they move.

Despite its power, it's also rather compact and portable, weighing just over 21 lbs, making it easy enough to move around and even take out and about on camping trips.

This package on Amazon includes the Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ telescope plus two eyepieces (20mm and 40mm). There's also a 3x Barlow lens, which can be used in addition to the eyepieces to provide extra zoom. Practically, Celestron provides a two-year US warranty with the item, so you can buy with confidence knowing you're covered if anything goes wrong.

Key Specs: Newtonian optical design, 127mm aperture, 39 inches/1000mm focal length, highest useful magnification of 250x, German equatorial mount type, total weight of 22lbs

Consensus: Being an entry-level telescope, the PowerSeeker 127EQ doesn't have the best specs nor is it groundbreaking in any way. But it offers a solid construction and an ease of use that makes it ideal for beginners.

Buy if: You're new to stargazing and are looking for a good place to start, or want a more advanced telescope for a youngster interested in the stars.

Don't buy if: You're already an expert stargazer or are looking for a more powerful telescope to replace something you already have.

Alternative models: The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is one of the best beginner telescopes around, but it comes with a much, much steeper price tag. The Celestron Inspire 100AZ is a more reasonable choice if you're not wanting to break the bank.

