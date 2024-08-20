Get $240 off the Celestron NexStar 8SE computerized telescope

You can save $240 on the Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope. We rate this telescope very highly, especially at this price, and it appears in our round-up of the best telescopes out there.

In our review of the Celestron NexStar 8SE, we found that it provides incredibly bright views, it provides sharpness across the field and it's a telescope that will stand the test of time. So, even though it can seem a bit pricey normally, this deal represents good value. Astrophotographers will love it for its deep-sky capabilities and it's best suited for intermediate and experienced astronomers. Once aligned, the telescope uses its motorized elements to slew to the targets you select.

Save $240 on the Celestron NexStar 4SE telescope when you get it from Amazon.

If you're in the market for Celestron deals or other great astro-gear, it could be worth scrolling through our guides to Celestron telescope and binoculars, telescope deals and the best binoculars.

Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope Was $1599 Now $1359 on Amazon. Save $240 and get an excellent motorized telescope that features in our best telescopes guide. It features an eight-inch aperture, an 80-inch focal length, a useful magnification of up to 180x and a computerized mount type.

This telescope offers plenty of quality and at this price, value for money too. It boasts a massive eight-inch aperture, which means lots of light will pass through, making objects appear bright and therefore, easy to see. It also features StarBright XLT lens coating, so you get crips views across your field of view. The 80-inch focal length and 180x useful magnification make deep-sky viewing enjoyable if deep-sky interests you and features a database of over 40,000 celestial objects, which the telescope can automatically slew towards, once aligned.

This telescope would be a great choice for all levels of astronomers. The process of aligning and sophistication of technology may seem daunting for beginners, but it is something they can come to grips with. However, it's better suited to intermediates and veterans as this is an investment and a telescope that will stand the test of time, so if you stick with astronomy, this is a great telescope to have. It also comes with accessories to enhance your experience, including a 25mm Plossl eyepiece, a star pointer finderscope, a 90-degree star diagonal, a steel tripod, an accessory tray and a 2-year warranty.

Image 1 of 3 Side shot of the Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope showing the handheld controls and the orange optical tube. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Demonstration of the Celestron NexStar 8SE's handheld controller in action. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) A close-up of one of the red dot star finder that comes with the telescope. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Key features: eight-inch aperture, XLT coatings on the optics, database of over 40,000 celestial objects an 80-inch optical tube and useful magnification of up to 180x, accessories including a 25mm Plossl eyepiece, a finderscope, a steel tripod and a $240 discount.

Price history: This usually retails at $1599, anything above that is overpaying which makes this price worthwhile.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1599 | Adorama: $1599

Consensus: At this price, this is definitely worth considering. It's a telescope that boasts quality and one you will use, if you stick with astronomy, for many years. Yes, it's an investment but at this price, it's value for money.

✅ Buy it if: You're an intermediate or veteran astronomer. If you're looking for something to view deep space, take astrophotos or if you're looking for something to use long-term, this is for you.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget or you don't like using technology when viewing the stars.

