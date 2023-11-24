Black Friday binocular deal — save $94 on Celestron binos

Looking for Black Friday binocular deals? We've got you covered. Particularly when it comes to stargazing, the best binoculars don't come cheap, but this Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binos deal at Amazon knocks $94 off one of our favorite pairs for affordable stargazing.

They're now selling for $175.96, although we have seen them as low as $154 earlier this year, so keep your eyes peeled over the Black Friday weekend in case they get reduced even further.

We reviewed the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 last year and were impressed with their build quality and think they're great for skywatching and stargazing as well as general wildlife watching. We named them as the best for affordable stargazing in our best binoculars buying guide.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95, now $175.96 Save $94 on one of our favorite pairs of stargazing binoculars in this Black Friday deal. We think they give good optical performance without breaking the bank, and they're good for wildlife watching, too.

In with this Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binocular deal, you'll also get a compact carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rainguard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual — everything you need to get started.

We mentioned in our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review that although they are light, they're not the most lightweight pair of binos (36.2oz/1028g). We were happy enough holding them up for extended periods, but if you're a beginner, a child or have impaired mobility then you might benefit from mounting them on one of the best tripods. We liked that they are waterproof and fogproof, have good eye relief and thought they produced bright images even in low light.

Key Specs: 12x magnification, 56mm objective lens diameter, 5.5-degree field of view, BaK-4 prisms, 16mm eye relief, 7 x 2.75 x 6 inches, 2.5 lbs.

Consensus: They offer bright and clear views, with a wide aperture for gathering light and excellent magnification for stargazing and wildlife spotting. They're a good quality, inexpensive pair of binoculars that we wouldn't hesitate to recommend.

Buy if: You're new to stargazing and want an inexpensive pair to start your journey.

Don't buy if: You're a seasoned skywatcher and want something with a bit more power.

Alternative models: Spend a little more and go for the Celestron Nature DX ED 12x50. Their ED (Extra Dispersion) coated glass means the views are a little sharper to please more professional skywatchers. They're currently on offer and have an extra coupon you can add at the checkout to get them for under $200.

If you want the best money can buy, we recommend the Canon 10x42 L IS WP binos — they have image stabilization and use the same glass as many of Canon's finest camera lenses. We named them best overall in our best binoculars guide and gave them full marks in our full Canon 10x42 L IS WP review.

