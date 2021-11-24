Early Black Friday deal: save over 50% on Celestron's 114AZ-SR telescope

This large 114mm Newtonian reflector has had its price knocked down to just $84.99 on Kohls. It was already reduced to $94.99, but budding astronomers can apply the code ENJOY15 at the checkout to get a further 15% discount.

Its generous-sized aperture means that you can achieve decent views of a variety of night sky objects — and Celestron states that it is a great bit of kit for looking at the moon and planets, along with deep-sky targets like the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) and Orion Nebula (Messier 42).

Telescope prices have rocketed this year, as shortages have caused stock issues across the optics industry. That's part of the reason why this deal is so impressive, along with the fact that the model itself usually sports a price tag of $179.99. That means that this discount is actually knocking off $95 from the standard price, which works out at 53%. It's actually one of the best Black Friday telescope deals we've seen so far.

Image Celestron 114AZ-SR | Was: $179.99 | Now: $84.99 at Kohl's

A great beginner telescope, with an easy-to-use alt-azimuth mount and a compact light design, this is perfect for anyone new to astronomy.



Like a lot of the best telescopes sold by Celestron, this doesn't come on its own — it comes fully equipped for successful observations of the night sky. You'll also get a tripod, two eyepieces and a StarPointer red-dot finderscope thrown into the package. We also like that this set-up comes with a smartphone adapter, which means that you'll easily be able to capture pictures of the night sky.

On top of all this, Celestron has a two-year limited warranty on the model, so you don't need to worry about it failing you as soon as you open the package. And as it's priced above $75, you'll get free delivery from Kohl's thrown in.

As mentioned above, deals are really thin on the ground this year for optics, so it's rare to see something so heavily discounted. We advise you move quickly if you want to take advantage of this particular sale.

If you're looking for something even more affordable, do have a look through our guide to the best Black Friday binoculars deals. Sure, these bits of kit won't be able to offer such high magnification, but they are incredibly portable and a lot cheaper, too.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the best telescopes for beginners if you need more guidance.