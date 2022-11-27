This Canon EOS R5 bundle is now $500 cheaper this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Save $500 on this Canon EOS R5 bundle over at Walmart. (opens in new tab)

The Canon EOS R5 is one of the best cameras on the market, and Walmart currently has it on sale, including a whole heap of accessories for $3384.99 this Black Friday/Cyber Monday (opens in new tab).

The normal RRP of the EOS R5 sits around $3899, whereas buying from Walmart this weekend will cost you $3384.99 (opens in new tab). You will also g get a host of accessories including a SanDisk 64GB memory card, a microphone, a tripod and a flash, amongst other things.

We reviewed the Canon EOS R5 a few months ago, a couple of years after its release. We found it to have one of the best and fastest autofocus systems we've used. We found the tracking to be best in class and with spot-on face, eye and head detection. This is a dream for sports or action photography, and snapping photos with it is an absolute pleasure. The much more expensive Canon EOS 1D X Mark III (opens in new tab) is considered on of the best cameras for sports and wildlife and sports photographers, but we think the EOS R5 is a serious rival.

While the EOS R5 wasn't designed to cater primarily to filmmakers, it still boasts incredible specs and offers the possibility of uncropped 8K recording in RAW.

A 45MP CMOS crop sensor inside also feeds video capture up to 8K. It has outstanding autofocus speed and accurate tracking, a dream for sport, action or wildlife photographers.



The Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera has a 45 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) image sensor and an ISO range of 100-51200. Its noise-handling capabilities are fantastic, and so is the excellent dynamic range — making it an excellent choice for astrophotographers.

The large flip-around vari-angle LCD screen it's useful for vloggers or content creators who want to see themselves as they record without having to set up a separate monitor.

For semi-pro photographers, this is an excellent choice of camera, and possibly one of the most complete packages that Canon has produced. It is an excellent bit ok kit.

