Save 65% on the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 laser star projector with Prime Day sale

An image of a BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 star projector against a backdrop of one of its colorful nebula patterns.

On cloudy or rainy nights, sometimes it helps to bring the stars indoors.

Luckily, the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 laser star projector can do just that, creating an instant ambience that brings space to you. The projector features a direct diode laser and holographic projection to create a unique experience that projects a field of moving stars against a colorful nebula-like backdrop simultaneously.

The projector isn't just for space fans, though. Anyone seeking to elevate any environment with a relaxing, otherworldly mood can do so thanks to this killer deal. During Prime Day, the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 laser star projector is 65% off at just $24.49 on Amazon. Don't let this deal drift off into the vastness of space!

BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 RGB LED Laser Star Projector: $69.99 $24.49 at Amazon Looking to bring the wonders of deep space into your home? The BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 con project both laser star patterns and colorful, psychedelic nebulas that will be sure to set a spacey mood in any environment.

The BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 projector features RGB LEDs that can create a wide range of colors and can be controlled either with simple button controls on the projector or via an app. Using Bluetooth, users can connect a mobile device and access controls that access deeper functionality including the ability to create custom presets.

This projector can cover a 30-foot (10 meter) square with its laser star patterns, while the nebula-like colored lights cover a 15-foot (5 meter) square. The entire unit comes on a tilting base and measures just 6.5x6.5x2.5 inches (16x16x6 centimeters). A USB plug adapter means the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 projector can be powered just about anywhere: Pair it with a USB battery pack and you could even have a portable star project.

While perfect for the space fan looking to bring the atmosphere of deep space indoors, the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 would also be ideal for anyone looking for a unique, eye-catching background for their livestreams, Zoom meetings, or even just to create a spacey mood for their next gathering.

If you're into lasers and space-themed lighting, make sure not to miss our guide on the best star projectors if you're looking to dazzle guests (or yourself) by bringing the night sky into the comfort of your home.