As we near Black Friday 2023, we thought we would round up the best Black Friday deals from 2022 so you know what to expect from the major shopping event.

Whether you're shopping for one of the best drones, star projectors or cameras, Black Friday always delivers thousands of markdowns on just about every product you can think of. The event can be hard to navigate as you get flooded with deals, some of them better than others - below you will find the very best deals we found last year so you can prepare to spot the best opportunities around.

While Black Friday this year is on the 24th of November, keep your eyes peeled before then as discounts start ahead of that. And if you missed out on last year's savings, there are also plenty of Amazon Prime Day deals 2023 still live; we've highlighted the best of them below.

To find the best possible deals this year, make sure to check several websites to find the lowest price out there. Our very own buying guides scrape the internet automatically to do just that for you, so make sure to check out our roundup of the best telescopes, best telescopes for beginners and the best binoculars to find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

Best space gift Black Friday deals from 2022

Best telescopes deals from Black Friday 2022

Last year, the Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ was 23% off (only $168.68) at Amazon.

This beginner-friendly telescope comes with everything you need to get started including an adjustable full-height tripod, an accessory tray, two eyepieces (4mm and 20mm), a finder scope, and a 3x Barlow lens. Right now, it's 31% off - so you can bag this telescope for just $152 at Amazon!

The Celestron PowerSeeker 70 AZ Refractor Telescope was 20% off on Amazon ($99.99) last Black Friday.

If you wish you could've taken advantage of this deal, you're in luck - it's still live right now!



This telescope is best suited for beginners who want views of the moon and other planets and comes with a range of accessories like two eyepieces, a finder scope, Barlow lens and free access to Starry Night software.

The Celestron PowerSeeker 50 AZ Refractor Telescope was 22% off on Amazon during Black Friday 2022. Right now, you can get it for $81.90.

This telescope features a 50mm aperture, a 500mm optical length as well as a host of accessories including eyepieces, a finder scope and access to the Starry Night software which contains a database of 36,000 night sky targets.

Best binocular deals from Black Friday 2022

You could have saved 30% on the Celestron Outland X 8x42 Binoculars on Amazon last year.

The Outland 8x42 binoculars are weatherproof (waterproof and fogproof), have a protective rubber covering and come with multi-coated optics. They also come with a carry case, so moving them on the go is hassle-free.

The Hexeum Night Vision Binoculars were over half their usual price on Amazon last Black Friday.

You would have saved $158 on these highly-rated night vision binoculars that are perfect for exploring the wilderness late at night. If you missed out on them last year, you're in luck - they're 35% off on Amazon right now!

Last November, you could have saved $50 on the SkyMaster 18-40x80 binoculars on Amazon.

This pair from Celestron will have you gazing up at the stars in no time with an incredible level of adjustable zoom. It offer a range of features sure to please beginner and experienced binocular users alike. If you missed out last year, you can get the Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 Binoculars at a 37% discount on Amazon.

Best star projector deals from Black Friday 2022

This cool-looking Astronaut Space Projector was under $10 on Amazon last Black Friday.

The projector itself is a posable astronaut and features eight nebula effects as well as the option to put the lights on a timer. Suitable for budding scientists and space lovers alike, the projection angle is adjustable too and it's suitable for a number of indoor settings.

Right now, you can find this projector for $34.99 on Amazon, 30% off its retail price.

You would have saved 42% on this Encalife star light galaxy star projector in 2022.

This galaxy star projector features 21 lighting modes, adjustable with the remote control, and can double as a Bluetooth speaker. An in-built sleep timer function is helpful for those using it as an ambient night light.

Best camera deals from Black Friday 2022

The Nikon Z7 II was $400 off at B&H Photo last Black Friday.

This powerhouse of all-round full-frame mirrorless performance was the cheapest we've ever seen it last year - we're hoping to find a similar deal this time round...

The Nikon D850 (body only) was $892 off at Walmart in 2022.

This deal didn't last long, so if it comes back, we'd suggest getting in there quick. Right now, you can get this camera for $500 off on Amazon. The D850 really can do it all, is perfect for astrophotography and suits more generalist photographers who like to shoot a bit of everything.

You could have saved 40% on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X Mirrorless Camera at B&H Photo Video last year.

This mirrorless camera designed with professionals in mind was $1200 off last Black Friday. If you missed out, you're in luck - it's currently $1,500 off at B&H Photo Video!

The camera features 20.4 effective megapixel, 4K video shooting, 121-point auto focus, five-axis sensor-shift image stabilization and weather-sealed construction.

Last year, you could have saved $500 on a Canon EOS R5 bundle at Walmart.

We were delighted to see that the camera itself is discounted by $500 at Amazon, so you can get it (minus the bundle) for $3,399.

This impressive piece of kit has a 45MP CMOS crop sensor inside also feeds video capture up to 8K. It has outstanding autofocus speed and accurate tracking, a dream for sport, action or wildlife photographers.



Best drone deals from Black Friday 2022

Vantop Snaptain SP7100S Drone was $100 off at Best Buy last Black Friday.

The brand claim it's their "most advanced drone", and this deal made it much more affordable than the bigger drone brands. This drone can record beautiful 4K video with advanced flight modes and has a recording time of up to 25 minutes - it's currently sold out, but we're hopeful it might come back in stock for Black Friday...

Adorama had 29% off this DJI Mini 2 Drone Bundle last year.

This comprehensive bundle includes a microSD card, carrying case, and a bunch of useful extras and spare parts as well as the drone.

Black Friday 2022 brought round some great drone deals, including $650 off the Autel Robotics Lite+ Premium Bundle at Best Buy.

It looks like that price never went back up, because you can still get the Autel Robotics Lite+ Premium Bundle for $1,199.99! But you may want to hold out and see if there are further discounts on Black Friday...

Best Lego deals from Black Friday 2022

The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon UCS set was $100 off at Zavvi last year using the code BFFALCON.

As one of Lego's prestige Star Wars sets, this UCS series Falcon is the largest and most detailed Millennium Falcon Lego set around. It comes with 7,541 pieces, is 33 inches long and it's rarely on sale - so keep your eyes peeled.

The Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar was $20 off at Amazon last year. Right now, you can get a 13% discount.

This brilliant advent calendar for fans of Lego, Marvel and/or Guardians of the Galaxy. In this calendar, you get six minifigures including Star Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis and more. Also included are mini builds and accessories including weapons Thanos's armor and the Guardian's ship.

What to look out for during Black Friday 2023

The deals above are a good reminder of the incredible Space gift discounts you can get on Black Friday. Whether it's a Christmas present for budding astronomers or for space-obsessed kids, if you know where to look, you can grab some great bargains.

Black Friday deals are all over the internet and in your inbox, so it can be hard to tell what and where to buy. Some deals are genuine savings, others might not be worth your time. Our deals pages are updated regularly with brand new offers, and our buying guides scrape the internet to offer you only the best prices in real-time.

So whether it's a camera, binoculars or a telescope, or perhaps a Lego space set for your little ones, be sure to check them out to make sure you find the perfect gift, without spending any more than you have to.