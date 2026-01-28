America's 250th lights up Washington Monument | Space photo of the day for Jan. 28, 2026

The Washington Monument is lit up as part of a New Year's Eve celebration.

To ring in the new year, the Washington Monument was illuminated against the winter night with the number "250" on it in commemoration of the United States' upcoming 250th anniversary. The image, taken by NASA photographer Bill Ingalls , transforms a familiar sight into a beacon of celebration as the nation begins its yearlong observance of America's anniversary.

What is it?

Completed to honor George Washington , the Washington Monument is a 555-foot-tall (170 meters) marble obelisk, one of the most recognizable structures in the United States and a visual anchor for major civic gatherings in the capital.

On New Year's Eve 2025, the monument became the centerpiece of a large public show tied to the kick off of "America 250" observances. Reporting by the Washington Post described a projection that turned the obelisk into a towering "birthday candle" paired with a fireworks display.

Where is it?

The Washington Monument is located in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument is lit up to kick off the celebration of America's 250th anniversary. (Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Why is it amazing?

The event was one of the rare times the monument has been used as a project surface, as large-scale projection shows like this don't happen too often.

Other imagery was projected onto the Washington Monument as part of the New Year's Eve celebration as well, including space-themed photos, from a full size Saturn V rocket to pictures taken by astronauts on the Apollo moon missions . The slideshow of space photos reveals how integral NASA and its many programs have been in American history.

Want to learn more?

You can learn more about the history of NASA as well as the history of the rocket.