NYT Bestseller Celebrates Trailblazing Women in Science [Deal]

From Poland's Marie Curie to Harlem’s Patricia Bath, "Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World" is an illustrated glossary that highlights the contributions women have made to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The New York Times bestseller spotlights famous figures like primatologist Jane Goodall as well as lesser-known pioneers like Katherine Johnson, an African-American physicist who calculated the trajectories for numerous NASA missions, including the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift to a young scientist in the making, the book is bound to entertain and educate.

