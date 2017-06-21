Trending

NYT Bestseller Celebrates Trailblazing Women in Science [Deal]

By Entertainment 

(Image: © Ten Speed Press)

From Poland's Marie Curie to Harlem’s Patricia Bath, "Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World" is an illustrated glossary that highlights the contributions women have made to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

The $17 hardcover is currently on sale at Amazon for just $10.27.

The New York Times bestseller spotlights famous figures like primatologist Jane Goodall as well as lesser-known pioneers like Katherine Johnson, an African-American physicist who calculated the trajectories for numerous NASA missions, including the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a gift to a young scientist in the making, the book is bound to entertain and educate.

