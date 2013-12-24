Trending

Hubble’s Holiday Light Show | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

RS Puppis Hubble Image
This festive space wallpaper taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis appears at the center of the image.
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)-Hubble/Europe Collaboration; Acknowledgment: H. Bond (STScI and Pennsylvania State University))

This festive space wallpaper taken by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope resembles a holiday wreath made of sparkling lights. The bright southern hemisphere star RS Puppis, at the center of the image, is swaddled in a gossamer cocoon of reflective dust illuminated by the glittering star. RS Puppis rhythmically brightens and dims over a six-week cycle. It is one of the most luminous in the class of so-called Cepheid variable stars. The nebula flickers in brightness as pulses of light from the Cepheid propagate outwards. Hubble took a series of photos of light flashes rippling across the nebula in a phenomenon known as a "light echo."

