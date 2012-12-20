This colorful space wallpaper reveals a collection of 100,000 stars displayed in this small region inside the Omega Centauri globular cluster, a dense group of nearly 10 million stars. Omega Centauri is one of the biggest star clusters in the Milky Way.
Globular Star Cluster Omega Centauri Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA, ESA, and the Hubble SM4 ERO Team)
