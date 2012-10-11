Observations using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have revealed an unexpected spiral structure in the material around the old star R Sculptoris in this space wallpaper. This feature has never been seen before and is probably caused by a hidden companion star orbiting the star. This slice through the new ALMA data reveals the shell around the star, which shows up as the outer circular ring, as well as a very clear spiral structure in the inner material.
Curious Spiral Spotted by ALMA Around Red Giant Star R Sculptoris Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO))
