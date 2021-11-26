Trending

Own this clash of interstellar civilizations for nearly 30% less with this Twilight Imperium Black Friday deal.

Twilight Imperium, the epic strategy space board game, is $45 off for Black Friday
(Image credit: Fantasy Flight Games)

You can experience the latest edition of a classic space board game thanks to this incredible Twilight Imperium Black Friday deal.

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition is on sale right now at Amazon for $119.99.That's a nearly 30% discount compared to its usual price, and probably one of the best sales you will get on this title in 2021. Make sure to buy it quickly before stock runs out.

Twilight Imperium: $164.99

Twilight Imperium: $164.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Epic strategy game Twilight Imperium is nearly 30% off for Black Friday. This is a board game for serious players, and it offers a different experience every time you set it up. 

View Deal

Twilight Imperium is an epic journey similar to the experience of that most cited of board games, Dungeons & Dragons. The game allows intergalactic civilizations to battle it out under gameplay that includes 3 to 6 players. 

The game is rated ages 14+ but is highly popular among adults, too. It consistently garners five stars in online reviews and is reported as a wonderful exercise in world-building. A handy rulebook included with the game also gives information about the Twilight Imperium universe, which will make you want to return again and again.

The board game operates on a massive scale. Imperium has more than 1,000 components, 17 factions, and most compellingly, a board game setup that changes every time you initiate play. Your available civilizations include everything from wormhole masters (the Ghosts of Creuss), to trade masters (the Emirates of Hacan). 

The ultimate prize you'll be competing for is Mecatol Rex, a former planetary paradise that has now been reduced to a wasteland (for reasons you'll find out as you play the game). Despite its troubles, the planet has power as it is the location of the Galactic Council, so your strategy should include this location as soon as feasible.

All civilizations have special skills, allowing you multiple options for a victorious outing. The sale price is massive value considering it will take you roughly four to eight hours to complete a single game.

This Twilight Imperium Black Friday deal is sure to leave quickly, so make sure to get a copy before the discount expires.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell is a contributing writer for Space.com who is one of the few Canadian journalists to report regularly on space exploration. She is the author or co-author of several books on space exploration. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota in Space Studies, and an M.Sc. from the same department. She also holds a bachelor of journalism degree from Carleton University in Canada, where she began her space-writing career in 2004. Besides writing, Elizabeth teaches communications at the university and community college level, and for government training schools. To see her latest projects, follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @howellspace.