This NASA-inspired Apollo board game is now 50% off for Black Friday

"Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Moon Missions" invites groups of two to five players to pretend they are working on a Gemini or Apollo mission to space. The objective of the game is to collectively complete the trip into space and back to Earth. You can either play as Mission Control or as an astronaut, tackling issues as they arise in this dice and card game.

The manufacturer, Buffalo Games, says the average playtime is 30 to 60 minutes. The board game contains 200 cards with over 400 questions, a timer to regulate turns and game instructions.

"Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Moon Missions" is on sale for $11.99 at Target.

The game is a simple premise but offers plenty of challenges. First you select from two bags of cards, and players will complete either a Gemini mission (which involves going into Earth orbit) or an Apollo mission (heading to the moon and returning to Earth).

The strategy game features one player in the role of Mission Control, whose activity is hidden from the rest of the players who then act like the spaceflight's astronauts.

The board game is intricate and many users have said it takes some time to fully understand the rules. Once you understand how to play, however, there are many elements to keep you entertained. One cool feature is that many of the game's cards feature nice illustrations that show how the real-life historic chapters of the missions appeared.

Overall, user reviews rate "Apollo: A Collaborative Game Inspired by NASA Moon Missions" at a 4.4 out of 5.

The game usually sells for $23.99, but it is now available at Target at 50% off for $11.99.

