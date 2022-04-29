Save over $40 with these three Celestron binocular deals on Amazon

Amazon is currently holding a series of discounts on Celestron binoculars, so now is the time to act for those looking for some new stargazing equipment.

Celestron is one of the most recognized and reliable names in the optics industry, and that quality shows in the three binoculars on sale. The SkyMaster 20x80 and SkyMaster 25x70 are two models that offer top-quality optics for a more affordable price. For those wanting binoculars for more general use than skywatching, the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 is $40 off too.

Savings of over $33 on each of these models are good value, especially when prices are rising everywhere you look. Some of Celestron's SkyMaster range feature in our best binoculars guide and if you're looking for more great deals we have a guide for binoculars deals too. If you are seriously considering some new stargazing equipment, but you want something more powerful than binoculars, be sure to check out the best telescopes to give you the views you desire.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 Astro Binoculars $199.95 now $157.99 on Amazon. Save over $40 on a pair of binoculars that offer bak-4 prisms and a large objective lens to make the most of the light available. It also comes with a durable design and deluxe carrying case and tripod adaptor.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Binoculars $129.95 now $96.00 on Amazon. Save over $33 on a pair of binoculars that offer multi-coated optics and a good-sized objective lens to make the most of the light conditions. They're also durable in design so you'll be able to use these binoculars for years to come.

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars $209.95 now $169.00 on Amazon. Save over $40 on binoculars perfect for those looking to view wildlife or any close-range object. Bak-4 prisms and phase coatings mean this binocular is suitable for most light conditions and its durable design means you can enjoy these optics for years to come.

Celestron's SkyMaster line of binoculars are known for offering top quality optics for a more affordable price range than their competitors. This is evident with the two SkyMaster binoculars on sale here. The 20x80 binoculars feature bak-4 prisms which help with light transmission for clearer, sharper images. It has a rugged, armored bodied design meaning you can rely on it's durability for years and its waterproof qualities mean it's still effective no matter what weather conditions you get caught in.

The 25x70 SkyMaster binoculars also offer great views at an affordable price. Multi-coated optics offer sharp clear views and partner a 70mm objective lens to allow for maximum brightness in low-light conditions. A protective rubber covering offers a comfortable and effective grip too - this model is good value for money.

Last and by no means least is Celestron's Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars are an excellent choice for anyone looking to view wildlife or anything at close range. This model offers bak-4 prisms with phase coatings to maximize what light is available, that on top of the waterproof features and rugged design, means this is a reliable pair that will be effective in all weather and most light conditions.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.