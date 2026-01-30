See the moon glow next to mighty Jupiter in the winter sky tonight

News
By published

The moon greets Jupiter two days ahead of its full moon phase on Feb. 1.

The moon is pictured shining in the night sky with a bright point of light representing Jupiter to its upper left. A stone statue of a military figure atop an ornate column is positioned to the right of the shot, appearing to face the solar system pair.
The moon and Jupiter shine over London's Trafalgar Square (Image credit: Photo by Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard via Getty Images)

Look east at sunset on Jan. 30 to spot the near-full moon shining close to the gas giant Jupiter among the stars of the constellation Gemini.

Jupiter will appear as a steady "evening star" less than 5 degrees — roughly the width of your three middle fingers held to arm's length — to the lower right of the lunar disk in the eastern sky, with the bright stars Castor and Pollux twinkling close to its left.

The moon and Jupiter will be close enough to fit comfortably in the field of view of a pair of 10X50 binoculars, which will help reveal the dark lunar seas and prominent craters scarring the surface of Earth's natural satellite. Look out for bright streaks of material called "ejecta rays" leading away from impact sites on the nights surrounding each full moon phase. These reflective masses of relatively young material were deposited many millions of years ago during cataclysmic asteroid strikes that excavated vast basins on the lunar surface.

See the moon shine near Jupiter on Jan. 30. (Image credit: Starry Night/Chris Vaughan)
Celestron NexStar 8SE

Celestron NexStar 8SE

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Celestron NexStar 8SE is one of the best motorized telescopes out there and is capable of providing spectacular views of Jupiter and the moon. For a more detailed look, you can check out our Celestron NexStar 8SE review.

A telescope with an aperture of 6 inches or more will reveal details in the roiling cloud bands lining the gas giant's surface, alongside the presence of its four largest "Galilean" moons, Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, which line up to the right of Jupiter's disk on Jan. 30. The moon and Jupiter will soar high overhead through the winter sky as the night wears on, before finally setting on the western horizon in the hour preceding dawn on Jan. 31.

Want to see Jupiter and the moon up close? Then be sure to check out our guide to the best telescopes for exploring the night sky, along with our guide to observing the moon and finding the historic Apollo-era landing sites.

Editor's Note: If you would like to share your photo of the moon and Jupiter with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo(s), comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Anthony Wood
Anthony Wood
Skywatching Writer

Anthony Wood joined Space.com in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.