There is no better time to go skywatching as the winter nights draw in and, thanks to Black Friday, you can save big on a pair of perfect astronomy-friendly binoculars. These Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80s are brilliant for getting clear views of the cosmos and there is an amazing $110 off in Amazon's Black Friday sale, the lowest price we have seen since May 2024.

You can get the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $210.65 using the on-page coupon.

Celestron is one of the most trusted brands in optical technology; their products feature heavily in our best telescopes and best binoculars guides. In our Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 review, we gave these binoculars four and a half stars, praising their superb build quality and outstanding light gathering.

So at 23% off plus an additional $35 off with the on-page coupon, this is a great deal. They are good for more than stargazing too, with their powerful 20x magnification; birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts will love them.

Image 1 of 4 We think the Celestron Skymaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are the best for long-distance viewing. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) At 20x magnification, you'll get great views of whatever you are aiming at. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) You can't fault the build quality of these binoculars. (Image credit: Jamie Carter) As powerful as they are, these Celestron skymaster Pro 20x80 binoculars benefit from a tripod. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Looking for an alternative to a telescope for stargazing? The Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars now $110 cheaper fit the bill and offer the same quality and performance you would expect from Celestron.

This deal includes a carrying case as well as a tripod adapter, though not a tripod itself. As amazing as these binoculars are, they are not light so we would recommend you buy one of the best tripods to support your stargazing or wildlife watching.

In our Celestron Skymaster Pro 20x80 binoculars review, we awarded them four and a half stars, remarking that "Everything about the polycarbonate and aluminum SkyMaster Pro 20x80 screams quality".

We found them extremely easy to focus and difficult to accidentally knock out of focus, giving us superb views of the Pleiades, the Great Globular Cluster in Hercules and the Andromeda Galaxy.

In short, if you can live with their 2.45 kg weight, this is a brilliant Black Friday deal. And if you cannot, consider one of the models in our best compact binoculars guide.

Key features: Magnification: 20x, Objective lens diameter: 80 mm, Angular field of view: 3.2-degrees, Eye relief: 0.61-in (15.5 mm), Weight: 86.4 oz (2.45 kg)

Price history: This is the cheapest these binoculars have been in six months, where they were around $230 in May. We doubt it is going to get any cheaper than this, even when the Christmas sales roll around, but be sure to use the $35 coupon.

Price comparison: B&H: $245.65 | Walmart: $319.95 | Adorama: $289

Reviews consensus: We think these are excellent binoculars for stargazing, thanks to their build quality and light-gathering powers. They boast a waterproof covering, attached objective lens caps and offer pin-sharp views of the cosmos. They are quite heavy though so a tripod is recommended.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for long distance

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful, portable pair of binoculars you can pack in your bag or car trunk and go stargazing or wildlife watching with.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair you can slip in your pocket and hold for extended periods of time. Consider a model from our best compact binoculars guide.

