Save nearly $75 on these all-purpose Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42

Want a pair of binoculars that excel at stargazing, wildlife watching and most other purposes? Then these rugged Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars are just what you need. They are in the same range as the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, which we gave 4.5/5 stars and you can get them as low as $137 with a coupon.

You can get the Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $152 plus a $15 off coupon.

These Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 are designed to stand up to the elements; they're ruggedly built, waterproof and nitrogen-purged to help make fogging a non-issue. This is the cheapest they've been in over a year, and you can't go wrong with Celestron. The company's binoculars feature heavily in our best binoculars guide.

Now's a great time to buy, too. This month Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and Uranus appear to line up in a 'planetary parade' on January 21 but the planets are visible through most of the month.

Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42: was $210 now $152 at Amazon Save $73 on a pair of rugged Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars. Suitable for stargazing and wildlife watching, these binos are great all-rounders and should be with you for a long time to come. Make sure you apply the $15 coupon to get the full $73 off.

The Celestron Nature DX ED 8x42 binoculars are rugged enough stand up to repeated outdoor use, even if it gets damp. (Image credit: Celestron)

You won't be able to get up-close views of the planets during their parade this month (because they're so small) but you can see them magnified 8x in these binos and even spot some of the moons of Jupiter which can't be done with the naked eye alone. And, during, February, Lynx appears between its sister constellations, Ursa Major and Gemini. So snap up this deal and get gazing.

Celestron is known for being one of the leaders in optical technology and many of its models feature in our best binoculars and best telescope guides. We sang the praises of this model's bigger sibling in our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review, and you can expect similar quality and performance from this model.

These are designed to stand up to serious use. They're ruggedly built with rubber-armored polycarbonate housing, they're waterproof and treated to prevent fogging. So even if it's gloomy and damp outside, you'll still be able to get great views.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They're a little too hefty for small hands, but they're suitable for stargazing, bird watching, wildlife watching and most other purposes you can think of, wet or dry. Be sure to apply the $15 coupon to get these at their best price.

Key features: magnification: 8x, aperture: 42 mm, weight: 705g, fog & waterproof, rubber-armored polycarbonate housing, comes with carrying case, lens caps, rain guard, neck strap, and lens cloth.

Price history: This is the cheapest the binoculars have been in over a year and a half.

Price: Amazon: $152 (plus $15 coupon) | Celestron: $170

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review we sang the praises of this model's siblings. Those who have bought this particular model are similarly positive, with only a handful criticizing their weight.

✅ Buy it if: You want a pair of binoculars that are great all-rounders and do well at stargazing.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a pair just for stargazing. Instead, consider their sibling the Celestron Nature DX 12x56, which, with its larger aperture, is more suited to that task.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.