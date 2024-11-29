Crushed that you'll have to wait till 2026 for Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka? Make the wait a little easier with this Star Wars Black Series Sabine Wren Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber. It's a galaxy-saving $94 off at Amazon, perfect for display or for roleplaying as Ahsoka's padawan Sabine Wren.

You can get this Star Wars Black Series Sabine Wren Force FX Elite electronic lightsaber on sale right now at Amazon for $184.

Hasbro's Force FX lightsabers are absolutely awesome, 1:1 replicas of the franchise's real lightsabers, complete with sound effects, a light-up blade and a metal hilt. We reviewed the Star Wars Black Series Darth Vader electronic lightsaber and gave it five stars; you can expect the same quality from Sabine's lightsaber.

The blade can be detached from the lightsaber, letting you display it on a shelf; it's a big step up from your average Star Wars toy and at $94 off this is a great deal for fans of Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: Ahsoka or both.

This Star Wars Black Series Sabine Wren Premium Force FX Elite Lightsaber can be displayed in a stand, on its side, or wielded with a blade attached. (Image credit: Hasbro)

Season 2 of Ahsoka is a good year and a half away, but this Star Wars Black Series Force FX Premium Sabine Wren Electronic Lightsaber is a brilliant way to remember the series, and if you're planning as cosplaying as Ahsoka's padawan Sabine Wren, it's a superb item.

It comes with a display stand so you can display it vertically and if you detach the blade you can display its kyber crystal alongside it. You'll be seriously impressed by this Star Wars Black Series Sabine Wren Lightsaber's sound effects.

It doesn't just flick on, either - thanks to the Force FX Premium advanced LED features, the blade itself seems to extend as if you're igniting it. And, of course, all this is accompanied by the iconic Star Wars lightsaber ignition noise.

That said, this probably isn't suitable for extended, rigorous play, particularly in the hands of younger children. If you're looking for a lightsaber that can be bashed, take a look at some of our best lightsabers for kids.

Key features: Metal hilt, stand, light-up LED blade, multiple Star Wars sound effects

Price history: Before today's deal, this lightsaber dropped even lower on Amazon, but that deal was quickly snapped up. At $194 this is still a respectable saving for a Star Wars lightsaber of this quality, and you can also get it for a dollar more at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $194 | Walmart: $195 | Best Buy: $278

Reviews consensus: When we reviewed the Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite Darth Vader Lightsaber, we came away impressed and this Sabine Wren lightsaber offers the same features. The reviews for this lightsaber are similarly positive.

✅ Buy it if: You're an Ahsoka fan and want a screen-accurate lightsaber replica of Sabine's lightsaber for display or roleplay.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something young children can play with; this isn't intended for serious punishment. Instead, consider some of the best lightsabers for kids.

