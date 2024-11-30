Spending over 25 years observing the night sky, I have come to appreciate what makes a great telescope — from the build quality and accessories on offer, to the optical performance and portability.

This Black Friday weekend, I have come across quite a few instruments targeted at astronomers of all levels who have a variety of budgets — and there are so many great deals on offer across Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, meaning both budding and experienced skywatchers can save hundreds of dollars on top-quality telescopes. This is true whether you're looking to buy an instrument for yourself or even for a loved one with the holidays in mind.

Before you purchase a telescope, there are a few things that you need to consider: how much you're looking to spend, what type of targets pique your interest (solar system or deep-sky) and whether you're a seasoned astronomer or just starting out in your skywatching hobby. I recommend doing your research before making any purchases, and you can check out my advice on the topic with our best telescopes page, where I answer your most frequently asked questions.

Ready to buy a telescope this Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Here are my top picks that boast very good optics — offering excellent, pin-sharp views without chromatic or spherical aberrations — superb builds and decent, good quality accessories. They are also portable, easy to put together and intuitive to use.

My top five telescope deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Unistellar eQuinox 2: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Amazon Save $500 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2. This smart telescope is a great instrument for the entire family, and features an 11-hour battery life. Batteries lose power in cold conditions, but we found the Unistellar eQuinox 2 continued to perform seamlessly for two six-hour observing sessions. Image resolution is 6.4MP, and the focal length is 450mm, which makes the eQuinox 2 best suited for deep-sky targets. It works with an app on your smartphone for an intuitive experience, and will locate and track targets for you. We actually like this telescope so much that we rated it as the best smart telescope. Note: This deal is also available from Unistellar themselves. Stock is low, so you'll have to act soon.

Sky-Watcher 8-inch Flextube: was $755 now $639 at Adorama US The Sky-Watcher 8-inch Flextube 200P is an excellent instrument for capturing distant galaxies, nebulas and "nearby" solar system targets. Despite its bulky appearance, this telescope remains relatively portable and the optics offer pin-sharp, high-clarity views of deep-sky targets and some solar system ones, too. Supplied with a finderscope, eyepieces and adapter. Save $116 at Adorama today.

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: was $230 now $180 at Amazon Save $50 on this Celestron telescope. It's a great refractor telescope for beginners that works in tandem with its StarSense app. This instrument is best for beginners and young stargazers, but we recommend it as a great kit for the entire family. Optics are good for the telescope's price, making this instrument a steal for anyone with a lower budget who is looking for a solid, all-around telescope.

Celestron Nexstar 130SLT: was $550 now $400 at Amazon Save £150 on an excellent computerized telescope that features a database of over 40,000 night sky targets. This instrument can locate and track these targets, which is ideal for those wanting an easy stargazing experience. It also has a compact design, despite the 130mm aperture, and comes with accessories like a hand controller, 25mm and 9mm eyepieces, a star pointer and Starry Night special edition astronomy software.

Vaonis Vespara Pro: was $2,990 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $500 on an excellent motorized telescope that features a 12.5MP sensor and can locate, track as well as capture targets for you. It also features a panoramic mode for breathtaking night sky photos. The clarity of views is a must-see. Just like the Unistellar eQuinox 2, the battery power is consistent even in cold conditions, making this telescope a reliable instrument while touring the night sky.