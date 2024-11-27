Get 26% off this BlissLights galaxy projector this Black Friday and fill your home with stars!
Want to relax, meditate, or lull little ones to sleep? Invite the cosmos into your home with this amazing Blisslights Sky Lite Evolve projector, $10 off at Amazon for Black Friday.
This BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector is an absolute steal at $29, the second-lowest it's been. This powerful but portable projector will fill your home with stars, nebulas and transform a room with the flick of a switch.
We think this is one of the best star projectors. We sang its praises in our BlissLights Sky Light Evolve review; in particular, we loved how it blended its pastel nebulas and how easy it was to tweak its display, thanks to the BlissLights app.
Even when it's off, the projector is pleasing to the eye, an unobtrusive sphere that just sits there waiting to transform the room into a breathtaking cosmic dance. If you're looking for meditation, relaxation or just to brighten up a room, you can't go wrong with the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve.
The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve star projector is a brilliant little projector, which can projector stars and nebulae onto the wall of any small to mid-sized room. You'll need a smartphone or tablet to get the most out of the Blisslights Sky Light Evolve, since there's no remote, but it's impressive just how much you can customize this projector's displays.
The app's color wheels give you total control over the projection's appearance and the color blending is seamless, never jarring. It's also whisper quiet, so if you are meditating or using it to lull a child to sleep, there won't be any rude awakenings.
However, if you're a sticker for accuracy, you might want to look elsewhere. Why? Because as wonderful as this projector is, it's not scientifically accurate. Instead, consider the National Geographic Astro Planetarium or take a look at our guide to the best star projectors.
Key features: 1334 mm / 5.25 in. Bulb Type: LED and Class 2 laser. Rotation: Yes. Sleep timer: One minute to 24 hours. Projection Surface: Laser — 30 x 30 ft. Nebula cloud — 15 x 15ft.
Product launched: 2022
Price history: The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve has been a little cheaper at $27.59, but right now you can get the nebula-only BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve from Amazon $19.12.
Price comparison: Amazon: $29.59 | Blisslights: $34.99 | Walmart: $39.99
Reviews consensus: In our review of the BlissLights Sky Light Evolve, we loved its performance and its pastel display, calling its nebulas "bright and endearing". We were also impressed with how it connected to smart home technology. The projector's Amazon reviews are generally positive, with some calling it 'mesmerizing'.
Space: ★★★½
Featured in guides: Best Star Projectors
✅ Buy it if: You're after a powerful star project that can create beautiful displays, for relaxation, meditation or lighting up a child's nursery.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a scientifically accurate model; as appealing as this projector's displays are, they don't reflect the real cosmos. Instead, consider the Sega Toys Homestar Flux or the National Geographic Astro Planetarium.
