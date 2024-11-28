Experience the galaxy in your own home for less this Black Friday with 30% off this Govee Star Light Projector
There is a huge 30% saving on the highly-rated Govee Star Light Projector so grab yourself a galactic bargain this Black Friday.
If you are in the market for a star projector, we have found an offer that we think is great. The Govee Star Light Projector has been reduced by 30% on Amazon this Black Friday.
You can get the Govee Star Light Projector on sale right now at Amazon for $55.99.
Our review of the Govee Star Light Projector is still in progress but so far its user reviews are very promising with four out of five stars on Amazon. Some people have called the light shows "gorgeous" while others have said it is "wonderful and soothing". Tom's Guide has reviewed it, giving it four and a half stars and saying they "can't sleep without it".
Save 30% on the Govee Star Light Projector. It is so new that we have not had chance to review it ourselves yet but our friends at Tom's Guide loved it in their review. It has multiple modes, star projection and aurora projection and offers a fantastic way to relax.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Govee's a fairly new brand but it has quickly made a name for itself in the smart light space. This is the company's first star projector and its reviews so far have been glowing.
The Govee Star Light Projector is powered by dual LED beads which together can project a 650ft² image. There are multiple modes to choose from — 52, in fact — including multiple 'wave flow' effects and three 'orbit star' modes. The displays from the Govee Star Light Projector might not be the most realistic but they are beautiful and relaxing.
Better yet, the projector supports smart control with Alexa or Google Home so you can program it to be part of your Smart Home ecosystem — or simply control it hands-free.
There is every chance the Govee Star Light Projector will end up on our best star projectors list once we have reviewed it and we are certainly confident this is a deal not to be missed.
Key features: Mains powered, 52 light modes, app-powered, can sync with Alexa or Google Home.
Product launched: August 2024
Price history: Since the projector only launched a few months ago, this is the first time it has had a discount. So to get a 30% price cut straight away is a great deal!
Price comparison: Amazon: $55.99 | Govee: $55.99
Reviews consensus: Our own review is currently in progress but Tom's Guide absolutely loved the Govee Star Light Projector: they said it is well worth the asking price (even at full price), calling it "one of the best smart light systems".
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that creates relaxing light shows, particularly if you want one with smart features and app compatibility.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want a scientifically-accurate star projection. We would recommend the Sega Toys Homestar Flux if you are looking for realistic images of the night sky.
