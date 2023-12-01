Watch SpaceX launch Irish, South Korean satellites on Falcon 9 rocket today (video)

By Elizabeth Howell
published

Ireland's first satellite and a new South Korean satellite are on board.

SpaceX will launch Ireland's first satellite and a South Korean reconnaissance satellite Thursday (Nov. 29), and you can watch the broadcast live.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly to orbit at 1:19 p.m. EST (1819 GMT or 10:10 a.m. PST) from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the California coast. Space.com will carry the broadcast here live, via X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of SpaceX. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land at Vandenberg shortly after launch, according to media reports.

On board will be a total of 25 satellites. One is the Educational Irish Research Satellite-1 (EIRSAT-1) built by students from University College Dublin following a 2017 proposal. Also on board will be the first South Korean spy satellite in a set of five that SpaceX promised to complete launching by 2025.

Related: North Korea rocket explodes during spy satellite launch, and meteor hunters caught it on camera: report

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on Nov. 30, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)
The South Korean satellite, called 425 Project EO/IR, the initial satellite will be 1,700 pounds (800 kg) in mass and include abilities in infrared (heat-seeking wavelengths) as well as electro-optical capabilities, SpaceNews reported in 2022. The South Korean satellite is set to launch into space just days after North Korea claimed to have deployed its own spy satellite in space from a Nov. 24 launch.

EIRSAT-1's payloads were supported by the European Space Agency Academy's Fly Your Satellite program. Its payloads include a gamma ray detector, an evaluation of protective coatings, and a rare kind of attitude control system that orients itself with the Earth's magnetic field, according to satellite's website.

The mission will be the 88th launch for SpaceX in 2023 and the 84th launch this year with the Falcon 9. (The others used the company's much larger Falcon Heavy or Starship rockets.)

Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace