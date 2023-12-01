Watch SpaceX launch Irish, South Korean satellites on Falcon 9 rocket today (video)

SpaceX will launch Ireland's first satellite and a South Korean reconnaissance satellite Thursday (Nov. 29), and you can watch the broadcast live.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly to orbit at 1:19 p.m. EST (1819 GMT or 10:10 a.m. PST) from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the California coast. Space.com will carry the broadcast here live, via X (formerly Twitter), courtesy of SpaceX. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land at Vandenberg shortly after launch, according to media reports.

On board will be a total of 25 satellites . One is the Educational Irish Research Satellite-1 (EIRSAT-1) built by students from University College Dublin following a 2017 proposal. Also on board will be the first South Korean spy satellite in a set of five that SpaceX promised to complete launching by 2025.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 at Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on Nov. 30, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The South Korean satellite, called 425 Project EO/IR, the initial satellite will be 1,700 pounds (800 kg) in mass and include abilities in infrared (heat-seeking wavelengths) as well as electro-optical capabilities, SpaceNews reported in 2022. The South Korean satellite is set to launch into space just days after North Korea claimed to have deployed its own spy satellite in space from a Nov. 24 launch.

EIRSAT-1's payloads were supported by the European Space Agency Academy's Fly Your Satellite program. Its payloads include a gamma ray detector, an evaluation of protective coatings, and a rare kind of attitude control system that orients itself with the Earth's magnetic field, according to satellite's website.