Watch NASA astronauts take a spacewalk outside space station today

By Tariq Malik
published

Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will spent 7 hours installing a solar array bracket on the orbiting lab in their spacewalk.

Two NASA astronauts will float outside the International Space Station today to prepare the orbiting lab for new solar wings and you can watch it live online. 

Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will step outside the space station today, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m. EST 1300 GMT) on the first of three planned spacewalks to install the new solar arrays. For both astronauts, it will be the first spacewalk of their spaceflight careers. 

NASA will broadcast the International Space Station spacewalk online starting at 6:30 a.m. EST (1130 GMT) and you can watch it live in the video feed above.

Related: The most memorable spacewalks of all time in pictures

NASA astronauts (from left) Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio will exit the space station on Tuesday for a spacewalk to continue upgrading the station’s power generation system. (Image credit: NASA)

If all goes well, Cassada and Rubio will spend seven hours working outside the space station. Their primary goal is to install a mounting bracket on the starboard side of the station's backbone-like main truss that will be the foundation for a new International Space Station Rollout Solar Array (iRosa), a solar panel designed to rollout like a window shade to generate power. 

"These will be the third and fourth iROSAs out of a total six planned for installation," NASA wrote in a statement (opens in new tab). "The iROSAs will increase power generation capability by up to 30%, increasing the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts."

The bracket and other gear for the spacewalk arrived at the space station last week on a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo ship that launched on Nov. 7. The iRosa solar arrays themselves will launch to the station Nov. 21 on a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship, NASA has said. 

Related stories:

The International Space Station: Facts, history and tracking
In photos: The amazing spacewalks of Expedition 61
These 3 companies will help NASA build vertical solar arrays for the moon

Once the mounting bracket is installed, station astronauts will perform additional U.S.-led spacewalks on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1 to complete the installation of iRosa solar arrays for the station's 3A and 4A power channels. 

Cassada and Rubio are not the only station crewmembers taking a spacewalk this week. 

On Thursday (Nov. 17), Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will take their own spacewalk to work on the exterior of the station's Russian-built Nauka laboratory module. The cosmonauts will spend about seven hours working to prepare a radiator on the station's Rassvet module for a move to the Nauka lab. 

That spacewalk will also be webcast live online by NASA, beginning at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) on Thursday. 

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com (opens in new tab) or follow him @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab). Follow us @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab)Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq Malik
Tariq Malik
Editor-in-Chief

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. In October 2022, Tariq received the Harry Kolcum Award (opens in new tab) for excellence in space reporting from the National Space Club Florida Committee. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab).