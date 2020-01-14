In photos: The amazing spacewalks of Expedition 61

Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) Expedition 61 Cmdr. Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency assists NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and Christina Koch (right) in their U.S. spacesuits before a spacewalk on Oct. 6, 2019. During their spacewalk, Morgan and Koch replaced some old batteries on the space station's solar arrays.

Image 2 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and Christina Koch (right) are suited up inside the Quest airlock before beginning a 7 hour-long spacewalk on Oct. 6, 2019.

Image 3 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan works to replace old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries during his second spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch on Oct. 11, 2019. During that spacewalk, Morgan and Koch paid tribute to cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the world's first spacewalker, who died that same day.

Image 4 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) Christina Koch (left) and Andrew Morgan work while tethered on the Port 6 truss segment of the International Space Station to replace older hydrogen-nickel batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries during the six-hour and 45-minute spacewalk, on Oct. 11, 2019.

Image 5 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir prepare for their first spacewalk together on Oct. 18, 2019, to replace a failed power controller on the International Space Station's P6 truss structure.

Image 6 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and Jessica Meir fist bump each other during a spacesuit fit check on Oct. 12, 2019.

Image 7 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch pose together during a spacesuit fit check on Oct. 12, 2019, ahead of their historic first all-woman spacewalk.

Image 8 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Jessica Meir waves at the camera during her historic spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 9 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Jessica Meir prepares to exit the crew lock portion of the Quest airlock to head out into the vacuum of space on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 10 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is pictured during a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 11 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Christina Koch takes a "space-selfie" with the Earth behind her — and reflecting in her helmet — during her spacewalk together with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 12 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Christina Koch prepares to exit the crew lock portion of the Quest airlock and head out into the vacuum of space for her spacewalk together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (not pictured) on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 13 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is pictured tethered to the outside of the International Space Station during her spacewalk together with NASA astronaut Christina Koch (not pictured), on Oct. 18, 2019.

Image 14 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan waves as he is photographed during the first spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 15, 2019. Full Story: Astronauts Begin Complex Spacewalk Marathon to Fix Ailing Cosmic Ray Detector

Image 15 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) Look ma, no hands! NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan waves as he is photographed next to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (lower left) during his spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2019.

Image 16 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano "stands" on the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm during the first of four spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment together with NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, on Nov. 15, 2019.

Image 17 of 34 (Image credit: Luca Parmitano/Twitter) "My first #SpacewalkForAMS task: install a special handling aid before attempting the removal of the debris shield," ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted along with this photo, on Nov. 20, 2019.

Image 18 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) The debris shield that once protected NASA's Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer from micrometeoroid impacts floats away from the International Space Station after two astronauts removed it and flung it into space during a spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2019.

Image 19 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a "space-selfie" with his spacesuit's helmet visor down during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 20 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment of the International Space Station during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 21 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, whose spacesuit is outfitted with a variety of tools and cameras, holds on to a handrail during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 22 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment of the International Space Station during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 23 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano holds a camera during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 24 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano is attached to a portable foot restraint at the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan points his camera toward himself to take a "space-selfie" on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 26 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan prepares to take a photograph with his special space camera, which is protected from the microgravity environment of space with special shielding, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 27 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a photo while attached to a portable foot restraint at the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm during a spacewalk on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 28 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a photograph during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 29 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan takes a "space-selfie" with his spacesuit's helmet visor down during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 30 of 34 (Image credit: Luca Parmitano/Twitter) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan (left) and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano suit up for their second spacewalk together on Nov. 22, 2019.

Image 31 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan displays his Army pride ahead of the Army versus Navy football game on Dec. 12, 2019, during the third spacewalk together with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, on Dec. 2, 2019.

Image 32 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is pictured outside the International Space Station on Dec. 2, 2019, during his third spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano (not pictured).

Image 33 of 34 (Image credit: NASA) European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano carries the new thermal pump system that was installed on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer during the spacewalk on Dec. 2, 2019.