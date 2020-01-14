In photos: The amazing spacewalks of Expedition 61

The astronauts of Expedition 61 have tackled some historic spacewalks during their mission to the International Space Station. Not only did two NASA astronauts conduct the first all-woman spacewalk on Oct. 18, but two of their male compatriots completed some of the most challenging spacewalks in history to repair an ailing dark matter experiment known as the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. Click through this gallery for photos of the spacewalkers of Expedition 61 in action.
Expedition 61 Cmdr. Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency assists NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and Christina Koch (right) in their U.S. spacesuits before a spacewalk on Oct. 6, 2019. During their spacewalk, Morgan and Koch replaced some old batteries on the space station's solar arrays.
NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan (left) and Christina Koch (right) are suited up inside the Quest airlock before beginning a 7 hour-long spacewalk on Oct. 6, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan works to replace old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries during his second spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch on Oct. 11, 2019. During that spacewalk, Morgan and Koch paid tribute to cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, the world's first spacewalker, who died that same day.
Christina Koch (left) and Andrew Morgan work while tethered on the Port 6 truss segment of the International Space Station to replace older hydrogen-nickel batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries during the six-hour and 45-minute spacewalk, on Oct. 11, 2019.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir prepare for their first spacewalk together on Oct. 18, 2019, to replace a failed power controller on the International Space Station's P6 truss structure.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and Jessica Meir fist bump each other during a spacesuit fit check on Oct. 12, 2019.
NASA astronauts Jessica Meir (left) and Christina Koch pose together during a spacesuit fit check on Oct. 12, 2019, ahead of their historic first all-woman spacewalk.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir waves at the camera during her historic spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir prepares to exit the crew lock portion of the Quest airlock to head out into the vacuum of space on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is pictured during a spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch takes a "space-selfie" with the Earth behind her — and reflecting in her helmet — during her spacewalk together with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (out of frame), on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch prepares to exit the crew lock portion of the Quest airlock and head out into the vacuum of space for her spacewalk together with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir (not pictured) on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir is pictured tethered to the outside of the International Space Station during her spacewalk together with NASA astronaut Christina Koch (not pictured), on Oct. 18, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan waves as he is photographed during the first spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 15, 2019.
Look ma, no hands! NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan waves as he is photographed next to the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (lower left) during his spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano "stands" on the end of the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm during the first of four spacewalks to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer experiment together with NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, on Nov. 15, 2019.
"My first #SpacewalkForAMS task: install a special handling aid before attempting the removal of the debris shield," ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano tweeted along with this photo, on Nov. 20, 2019.
The debris shield that once protected NASA's Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer from micrometeoroid impacts floats away from the International Space Station after two astronauts removed it and flung it into space during a spacewalk on Nov. 15, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a "space-selfie" with his spacesuit's helmet visor down during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment of the International Space Station during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, whose spacesuit is outfitted with a variety of tools and cameras, holds on to a handrail during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is tethered to the Starboard-3 truss segment of the International Space Station during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano holds a camera during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano is attached to a portable foot restraint at the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm during the second spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan points his camera toward himself to take a "space-selfie" on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan prepares to take a photograph with his special space camera, which is protected from the microgravity environment of space with special shielding, on Nov. 22, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a photo while attached to a portable foot restraint at the end of the Canadarm2 robotic arm during a spacewalk on Nov. 22, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano takes a photograph during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan takes a "space-selfie" with his spacesuit's helmet visor down during the second spacewalk to repair the International Space Station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan (left) and European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano suit up for their second spacewalk together on Nov. 22, 2019.
NASA astronaut and U.S. Army Colonel Andrew Morgan displays his Army pride ahead of the Army versus Navy football game on Dec. 12, 2019, during the third spacewalk together with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano, on Dec. 2, 2019.
NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan is pictured outside the International Space Station on Dec. 2, 2019, during his third spacewalk to repair the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer with ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano (not pictured).
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano carries the new thermal pump system that was installed on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer during the spacewalk on Dec. 2, 2019.
European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano snapped this shot of his feet inside of the foot restraint while "riding" the Canadarm2 robotic arm during a spacewalk on Dec. 2, 2019.
