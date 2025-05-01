Watch 2 NASA astronauts perform the 5th-ever all-female spacewalk today

News
By published

Coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET (1030 GMT).

U.S. Spacewalk 93 - YouTube U.S. Spacewalk 93 - YouTube
Watch On

Two NASA astronauts will conduct the fifth all-female spacewalk in history today (May 1), and you can watch the action live.

Nichole Ayers and Anne McClain will head outside the International Space Station (ISS) today at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), kicking off a spacewalk expected to last about 6.5 hours.

You can watch the extravehicular activity (EVA) live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, or directly via the agency. Coverage will begin at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT).

closeup of a smiling woman in a spacesuit conducting a spacewalk outside the international space station, with the sun and curve of earth in the background

NASA astronaut Anne McClain conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 22, 2019. (Image credit: NASA)

Ayers and McClain "will relocate a space station communications antenna and install a mounting bracket ahead of the installation of an additional set of International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays, also called IROSA," NASA officials wrote in a spacewalk preview.

"The arrays will boost power generation capability by up to 30%, increasing the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts," they added. "The arrays will be installed on a future spacewalk following their arrival on a SpaceX Dragon commercial resupply services mission later this year."

Related stories:

NASA astronauts make history with 1st all-woman spacewalk

Watch 2 NASA astronauts repair X-ray telescope on ISS during a spacewalk

Chinese astronauts conduct record-breaking 9-hour spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

This will be just the fifth all-female spacewalk, and the first one since November 2023. The very first female-only EVA was conducted by NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir in October 2019.

Today's spacewalk will be the third for McClain, the first for Ayers and the 275th overall in the history of the ISS. Both women arrived at the orbiting lab on March 16 on SpaceX's Crew-10 mission.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight

John Lithgow to launch into life of Apollo 11 astronaut in new podcast 'BUZZ'

NASA engineer Ed Smylie, who led carbon dioxide fix on Apollo 13, dies at 95

Cyclones on Jupiter and a moon with flowing magma: NASA Juno probe's latest discoveries are awesome
See more latest
Most Popular
An image of Jupiter.
Cyclones on Jupiter and a moon with flowing magma: NASA Juno probe's latest discoveries are awesome
The location of the stars of Ophion (the yellow dots) as seen in the sky. Ophion appears to cover a wide area of sky because it is relatively close to us.
A thousand stars are fleeing home in a hurry, and scientists don't know why
an artificial color map of a galaxy reveals the background scatter of ultraviolet light
New Horizons' new map of the galaxy | Space photo of the day for April 30, 2025
people in helmets and bright orange jackets sit in an inflatable boat in the ocean next to a cone-shaped white capsule floating in the water
NASA has used the US military for astronaut rescue for decades. So why ask private companies for help now?
Multiple blue disks against a dark background.
These are the sharpest images yet of planets being born around distant stars
Three Lego sets stand in front of an orange planet background with the space.com deals logo in the top-left corner
These ARE the Lego Star Wars deals you're looking for
Sci-fi space commandos look out over a lunar city
You really need to check out 'Moonrise', Netflix's awesome new sci-fi anime from the director of 'Attack on Titan'
Bode&#039;s galaxy hangs in space among a sea of stars, featuring a bright central core and sweeping spiral arms.
Amateur astrophotographer captures gorgeous view of Bode's galaxy from Death Valley
a silhouette of a spacesuit with the word &quot;BUZZ&quot; against a red backdrop
John Lithgow to launch into life of Apollo 11 astronaut in new podcast 'BUZZ'
Night sky map
How to see a celestial 'gazelle' cross the night sky close to the Big Dipper this week