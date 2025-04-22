Watch SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrive at the ISS today

Dragon is scheduled to dock with the space station today (April 22) at 8:20 a.m. ET.

NASA's SpaceX 32nd Commercial Resupply Services Rendezvous and Docking - YouTube NASA's SpaceX 32nd Commercial Resupply Services Rendezvous and Docking - YouTube
A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) this morning (April 22), and you can watch the orbital rendezvous live.

Elon Musk's company launched its 32nd robotic resupply mission to the ISS for NASA early Monday morning (April 21), sending a Dragon freighter aloft from Florida's Space Coast.

If all goes according to plan, the Dragon's off-Earth chase will end this morning around 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT), when the capsule docks with the ISS's Harmony module. You can watch it live here at Space.com courtesy of NASA, or directly via the space agency, beginning at 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT).

a white space capsule is seen head-on in orbit, with a cloudy earth sky in the background

SpaceX’s CRS-27 Dragon cargo spacecraft approaches the International Space Station above the Indian Ocean on March 16, 2023. (Image credit: NASA)

Dragon will deliver about 6,700 pounds (3,040 kilograms) of supplies to the astronauts currently living and working on the orbiting lab.

The cargo haul includes food and other essentials, as well as a variety of scientific experiments. Among the pieces of research gear are "an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts such as relativity and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces," NASA officials said in a statement.

The Dragon will remain docked to the ISS until sometime next month, when it will return to Earth with a splashdown off the California coast.

The capsule will bring down some trash as well as a load of scientific experiments for researchers to analyze. Dragon is the only currently operational cargo craft with this return-to-Earth capability; the others are designed to burn up in Earth's atmosphere when their missions conclude.

Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

