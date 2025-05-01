International Space Station fires thrusters to avoid Chinese rocket debris

News
By published

Without the maneuver, the debris could have flown less than half a mile from the space station.

A stunning long-duration photograph of the Roscosmos segment of the International Space Station with the Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft docked above Earth’s atmospheric glow as seen 258 miles above the Pacific Ocean.
The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-133 crew member on space shuttle Discovery on March 7, 2011. (Image credit: NASA)

The International Space Station (ISS) executed evasive maneuvers Wednesday evening (April 30) to avoid a piece of passing space debris.

Hardware from a Chinese Long March rocket that launched in 2005 was on course for a close flyby of the ISS, prompting mission operators to plan an orbital boost to put some further distance between the station and debris. The maneuver was pre-planned by NASA, the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and other international partners, according to a NASA statement.

The orbit-raising burn was performed by the Progress 91 spacecraft, docked to the Roscosmos Zvezda module. Progress 91 engaged its thrusters at 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT), firing for a total of 3 minutes, 33 seconds, to provide an extra margin of safety between the space station and the oncoming rocket junk. Without the boost, NASA estimates the fragment could have passed within 0.4 miles (0.64 kilometers) of the ISS, the statement said.

Progress 91 is docked to the aft port of the Roscosmos Zvezda module. The cargo spacecraft launched to the ISS from Russia's launch site in Kazakhstan on Feb. 27, and arrived to the space station to dock two days later.

Such maneuvers aren't uncommon for the ISS, and have increased in frequency in recent years. The most recent occurred last November, which was the first for 2024, though it was followed about a week later by another avoidance burn. Yesterday's maneuver marked the 41st orbit boosting burn performed by the ISS in its efforts avoiding space debris since 1999.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  International Space Station dodges space debris from Russian anti-satellite test

 —  3 big hunks of space junk crash to Earth every day — and it's only going to get worse

 —  Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

Wednesday's orbital boost had no impact on U.S. Spacewalk 93, which began around 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), Thursday morning. The extravehicular activity (EVA) is being performed by NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, and is expected to last about 6.5 hours.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about international space station

ISS astronaut shares recipe for a 'ranger' burger | Space photo of the day for May 1, 2025

Watch 2 NASA astronauts perform the 5th-ever all-female spacewalk today

See Saturn and Venus flank ghostly Neptune in the pre-dawn sky on May 2
See more latest
Most Popular
night sky map graphic
See Saturn and Venus flank ghostly Neptune in the pre-dawn sky on May 2
a cracker topped with a slice of meat, cheese and a drizzle of red paste, all floating in zero gravity in a space station module lined with wires and computer screens
ISS astronaut shares recipe for a 'ranger' burger | Space photo of the day for May 1, 2025
three grey moons orbit a planet lined with rings of clouds
Evidence of controversial Planet 9 uncovered in sky surveys taken 23 years apart
A cropped image of the asteroid Vesta&#039;s surface captured as NASA&#039;s Dawn spacecraft departed the rocky body on a trajectory to rendezvous with Ceres.
Asteroid Vesta is at its brightest this week. Here's how to find it in the night sky
Thousands of galaxies in various shapes and sizes are captured in this new image from the James Webb Space Telescope. More distant galaxies appear redder and smaller, compared to galaxies that are closer and appear larger and white or blueish.
James Webb Space Telescope captures thousands of galaxies in a cosmic 'feast' (image)
streaks of light race across a starry night sky
The Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks May 6. Here's what to expect from the 'crumbs' of Halley's Comet
An illustration of a blue planet to the right with a bright star in the back.
Doubts mount further over signs of alien life on K2-18b: 'This is evidence of the scientific process at work'
NASA astronaut Anne McClain conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on March 22,2019.
Watch 2 NASA astronauts perform the 5th-ever all-female spacewalk today
An image of Jupiter.
Cyclones on Jupiter and a moon with flowing magma: NASA Juno probe's latest discoveries are awesome
The location of the stars of Ophion (the yellow dots) as seen in the sky. Ophion appears to cover a wide area of sky because it is relatively close to us.
A thousand stars are fleeing home in a hurry, and scientists don't know why