3 big hunks of space junk crash to Earth every day — and it's only going to get worse

News
By published

"Eventually we're going to get unlucky, and someone is going to get hurt by falling space debris."

A visualization of space debris around Earth.
Over 46,000 space debris fragments more than 4 inches wide now clutter Earth's orbit. (Image credit: ESA)

At least three old satellites or rocket bodies fall back to Earth every day, a new report reveals.

And experts warn that the number of objects returning from space is set to increase, a possible concern for the health of Earth's atmosphere and for the safety of humans on the ground.

The Space Environment Report, released by the European Space Agency (ESA) on April 1, found that some 1,200 "intact objects" reentered the atmosphere in 2024, in addition to countless space debris fragments.

Despite this incessant rain of junk battering the atmosphere, the amount of space debris increased over the course of 2024, with an estimated 45,700 objects larger than 3 inches (10 centimeters) now orbiting the planet. Some of the new junk consists of satellites that naturally reached the end of their lives.

Related: Kessler Syndrome and the space debris problem

But on top of that, several orbital collisions and explosions added at least 3,000 new trackable fragments over the course of 2024. In addition to that, there are currently about 9,300 active spacecraft circling Earth, and further launches continue to add more.

The new report "underlines that space activity has now increased to the point where we are having a real effect on the environment both in space and in the upper atmosphere," astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, perhaps the world's leading expert on space debris, told Space.com.

McDowell was not a part of the team that compiled the report. The astrophysicist, who keeps close tabs on orbital traffic, said that on the day of the interview (April 4), at least three objects had returned from space — two of SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellites and a 43-year-old Russian spy satellite called Kosmos 1340. Starlink satellites, according to McDowell, make up the majority of stuff that falls back to Earth these days, and their numbers are only going to grow.

"If SpaceX continues with their plans to expand their Starlink constellation to 30,000 satellites, then we'll be looking at 15 reentries per day," McDowell said. "In addition to that, Amazon is about to start deploying its Kuiper constellation. We're also seeing Chinese megaconstellation projects starting to go up. So, in the next five to 10 years, we will see a corresponding increase in the number of satellites being retired."

Constellation operators tend to replace their satellites with newer models every five years or so. To prevent further accumulation of space debris, they strive to remove every low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite from its position within five years from its mission's end.

As a result of these reentries, however, the amount of space junk burning up in the upper layers of the atmosphere is increasing, which worries some atmospheric scientists. Satellites are mostly made of aluminum, which produces aluminum oxide when burned. Scientists have long known that aluminum oxide can accelerate ozone depletion and contribute to thermal changes in the upper atmosphere.

Eloise Marais, a professor in atmospheric chemistry at University College London, described the three-a-day reentry rate as "an unchartered territory" and an "alarming" trend.

"The impact on the atmosphere is inevitably greater than it has ever been, as more ozone-destroying pollutants, including aluminum oxide, other metal oxides, and gas-phase nitrogen oxides are being added to the atmosphere than ever before," said Marais, who leads a team of scientists that's developing an inventory of emissions from satellite reentries and rocket launches.

In addition to the potential environmental impacts, the growing number of reentering satellites may increase the risk that some residual debris crashes on Earth, threatening property and human life. McDowell said that, although the risk to humans is currently very low, it will rise with the growing numbers of reentries.

"Most satellites burn up entirely," McDowell said. "Starlinks are specifically designed to completely melt unless they reenter in a non-standard way. But, for example, the Russian Kosmos 1340, which weighed about 2 and a half tons, probably left behind a few chunks reaching the surface of Earth."

Related: Burned-up space junk pollutes Earth's upper atmosphere, NASA planes find

Related stories:

6 types of objects that could cause space debris apocalypse

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris creates dramatic fireball over Europe, crashes in Poland (video)

Scientists call on UN to help solve Earth's space junk problem

As most of Earth's surface is either covered with ocean or uninhabited land, the chances of a piece of junk landing on somebody's head are slim. Still, pieces of debris have previously been found close to human settlements.

In February of this year, for instance, charred fragments from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scattered across parts of Poland and Ukraine. And in March 2024, a 4-inch (10 centimeters) shrapnel of melted metal pierced through the roof of a Florida home. The space projectile was later identified as a remnant of a battery pallet thrown out of the International Space Station three years earlier.

"We're rolling the dice every time we have a reentry," McDowell said. "Eventually we're going to get unlucky, and someone is going to get hurt by falling space debris."

The ESA report stated that, despite efforts to promptly remove old satellites from orbit, there are still too many objects being left behind, creating collision risk. Even if 90% of spacecraft are successfully removed, the number of space debris objects will continue to grow, ESA said in the report.

In some parts of LEO, the number of functional satellites now approaches the quantity of space debris objects, the report stated. In addition to the objects larger than 4 inches, which can be tracked from Earth using radars and telescopes, there are about 1.1 million fragments between 0.4 and 4 inches in size and a further 130 million tiny bits smaller than 0.4 inches, according to ESA.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tereza Pultarova
Tereza Pultarova
Senior Writer

Tereza is a London-based science and technology journalist, aspiring fiction writer and amateur gymnast. Originally from Prague, the Czech Republic, she spent the first seven years of her career working as a reporter, script-writer and presenter for various TV programmes of the Czech Public Service Television. She later took a career break to pursue further education and added a Master's in Science from the International Space University, France, to her Bachelor's in Journalism and Master's in Cultural Anthropology from Prague's Charles University. She worked as a reporter at the Engineering and Technology magazine, freelanced for a range of publications including Live Science, Space.com, Professional Engineering, Via Satellite and Space News and served as a maternity cover science editor at the European Space Agency.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about satellites

Private Astroscale probe will refuel Space Force satellites high above Earth on landmark 2026 mission

Indian experiment module falls from space and crashes into ocean, but it's all according to plan

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 27th flight (photos)
See more latest
Most Popular
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 14, 2025. It was the record-breaking 27th launch for this Falcon 9’s first stage.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 27th flight (photos)
Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez with three women in sleek blue flight suits for all-female Blue Origin launch
Katy Perry and Blue Origin's all-female rocket crew get Monse designer flight suits
Starmus La Palma 2025
I’m headed to STARMUS La Palma 2025, where curious minds will gather under one of the darkest skies on Earth
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos celebrates after participating in the company&#039;s first crewed spaceflight, on July 20, 2021.
Not just Katy Perry: Here are the celebrities Blue Origin has launched to space
Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 mission with Katy Perry is scheduled to launch on April 14, 2025.
Blue Origin set to launch all-female spaceflight with Katy Perry on April 14
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 12, 2025.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket, lands booster on ship at sea (video)
four astronauts in dark blue short sleeve polo shirts and light blue shorts work inside a space shuttle
'The Dream is [still] Alive': First IMAX film shot in space at 40 years
a star shoots above a pop star
'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her Blue Origin launch on April 14
This Week in Space 156 — Rocket Blast
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 156 — Rocket Blast
a rocket lifts off into the pre-dawn sky casting an orange glow from its thrust
SpaceX launches 9th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)