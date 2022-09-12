Save 25% on this Snapmaker 3-in-1 3D printer back-to-school deal

If you’re heading back to school to work on product design or anything involving manufacturing, you’ll know how expensive 3D printers can be – especially when you’re looking for the best 3D printers .

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is known for producing high-quality 3D printers that can help you build things out of thin air (and plastic) for considerably less. They're also known for that their 3-in-1 devices that combine other workshop tools like laser engraving and CNC machining into one package. Now the company’s back-to-school sale is in full swing, and you can save almost $450 (opens in new tab) on its Snapmaker A350T 3D printer. That’s an even better deal than the one we spotted just a few months ago at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Snapmaker A350 T 3-in-1 3D printer - was $1799 , now $1349.25 at Snapmaker (opens in new tab) Save $350: The Snapmaker 3D printer offers a modular design, touchscreen display, and included software and materials to get you started with 3D printing.

The Snapmaker A350T is a newer version of its popular A350 line which is faster and somehow quieter than its predecessors. In fact, it can create items around 50% larger than the A350 can offer within sixty minutes.

The 5-inch touchscreen is the central input and makes it easy to start creating products and items once set up.

So, what does a 3-in-1 3D printer actually do? Aside from 3D printing, which Snapmaker says is ideal for newcomers and experienced enthusiasts alike, the Snapmaker A350T is also great for laser engraving and cutting thanks to its modular design that lets users swap tools out on the fly. Finally, it can carve complicated 2.5D and 3D objects, too, cutting straight through the material.

If you experience power issues mid-printing, the A350T can pick up where you left off, too, and it can be connected via Wi-Fi or USB connection.

This Snapmaker A350T has a customer review rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 (opens in new tab). Users have praised the “run-out sensor”, as well as the compact size of the printer which means it’s easy to store in smaller workspaces.