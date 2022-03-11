Get a galactic 40% off the groundbreaking Playmobil USS Enterprise

By published

The sizable centerpiece gives you plenty of playing options and you can impress your friends at a discount.

Playmobil USS Enterprise
(Image credit: Playmobil)

Go boldly where no deal has gone before! You can save over £150 (40%) when you grab the Playmobil USS Enterprise set from Amazon.

This deal is highly logical as this is the lowest this model has ever been, at a time when prices seem to be on the rise all around. 40% off is a huge saving and it's one of the best Star Trek gifts and deals we've seen available. 

This set comes with 150 pieces including arguably the most iconic spaceship of all time, and seven of it's crew members. Sure, this is a great deal but if you want to check out more great sci-fi deals then you can check out our in-depth Lego space deals and space board games deals guides 

Playmobil USS Enterprise £381.64

Playmobil USS Enterprise £381.64 now £227.39 on Amazon

Save 40% (over £150) on a set that gives you an awesome replica of one of the most iconic spaceships ever, seven iconic figures, display and playable options. It even comes with an app so you can control the lighting and sound settings for the best USS Enterprise experience.

View Deal

This awesome USS Enterprise replica is the first of it's kind for the German toy maker as it was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show. It stands at over three feet long and it comes with a display stand and hanging wires to get the full USS Enterprise experience. 

This is also the first time in Playmobil history that a figure features (Vulcan) ears! Spok, alongside Captain Kirk, McCoy, Sulu, Scotty, Uhura and Chekov all feature as part of the set. To make the most of them, there's a removable roof and main console with command mode, as well as the iconic bridge. There's also an AR app to control all of the lighting and sound settings - all coming from the original series. 

Over £150 is a lot of money to be saving at a time where prices seem to be on the rise everywhere you look. Measuring at over three feet in length (one meter), 19 inches wide (48 centimeters) and 13 inches (34 centimeters) tall, now is the best time to steal the show and grab a discount in the process. 

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Alexander Cox
Alexander Cox

STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who. 


Contact Alexander: E-Mail Twitter