Black Friday augmented reality globe deal: Save 31% on this interactive Orboot Earth by PlayShifu

PlayShifu's augmented reality educational globe Orboot Earth can offer an interactive introduction to geography for any child on your holiday list and right now you can save 31% on it in an early Black Friday deal.

The Playshifu Orboot Earth is now on sale at Amazon for $38.19, saving you about $16.80 on this an interactive app-based augmented reality (AR) globe.

The 10-inch (25.4 cm) globe weighs 2.64 pounds (1.2 kg) and is interactive in several ways. The companion app, which is free and compatible with smart devices, offers facts about animals, architecture, cuisines and cultures around the world that are displayed with animation, highlighted text, voice narration and music.

$54.99 Orboot Earth Interactive Globe For Kids: $54.99 $38.19 on Amazon This globe lets kids get introduced to our world with hundreds of interactive icons that come to life with a smart device.

The manufacturer says Orboot Earth has more than 400 highlights and more than 1,000 world facts. These cover six categories: animals, cultures, monuments, inventions, maps and cuisines of the world.

PlayShifu's Orboot Earth app also offers world quizzes and globe puzzles. The AR globe set also comes with a passport, stamp and country flag stickers that allows kids to keep track of the places they've explored. It comes in many different languages and can be used in English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Polish, Korean, Russian and Ukrainian.

PlayShifu recommends this toy for children ages four to 10. The manufacturer also emphasizes that this globe is not suitable for kids younger than three years of age because of its small parts.

Orboot Earth requires a smart device to display all the interactive games and features that make this product shine. Once the Orboot app is downloaded, however, the child can play without the need for a WiFi or internet connection. PlayShifu does recommend connecting the app to the internet occasionally to receive updates and to access new Orboot games or levels.

Orboot Earth works with the following iOS devices: iPad 5th gen and above, all iPad Air models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Mini 2 and above, and iPhone 6 and above. Folks with Android devices need a minimum 3GB RAM. Do note that Amazon Fire tablets are not supported. If you have one of those, you may need to look for an alternative. Once the setup is complete, use the smart device to scan the icons on the globe's surface and select a category to explore.

