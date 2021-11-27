Score up to 25% off on this awesome pair of Nerf blasters for Black Friday

Whether adding to your cool collection of dart-firing Nerf weaponry or swiftly checking off some Nerf-loving relative on your gift list, you can’t go wrong with either of these impressive replica toys at 25% off for Black Friday.

First up on our list is the Nerf Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster offered by Target, which you can get now for $39.49 at Target, down from its usual $52.99. It's inspired by the imaginative equipment found in Epic Games' popular Fortnite battle royale video game. This deal is only available through Saturday, Nov. 27, so you'll have to act fast if your want to pick it up.

$39.49 at Target Nerf Fortnite Heavy SR Blaster: $52.99 $39.49 at Target Save 25% on the longest Fortnite Blaster ever made for Nerf and measures 43 inches long (1.1 meter) and comes straight of Fortnite. Launches six large Nerf Mega darts in rapid succession to thwart backyard enemy attacks of all kinds.

This is the longest Fortnite Blaster in Nerf history and measures an imposing 43 inches long (1.1 meters) taken from the barrel tip to the end of the stock. It's a bolt action, clip-fed dart firing gun with a firing range of up to 120 feet. The blaster shoots six large Nerf Mega darts in rapid succession from the clip. Just slide the bolt to prime the blaster, aim carefully, then pull the trigger to fire.

It comes complete with six official Nerf Mega Darts, a removable scope and a familiar Fortnite Red Camo wrap right out of the game. No batteries required, but we’d slip on some protective eyewear just in case.

Next up is the Nerf DinoSquad Rex-Rampage Blaster, also at Target, that captures the look of a ferocious T-rex dinosaur to intimidate opponents. Target is offering the blaster for $31.99, down from $39.99, for a 24% savings. This deal will also expire on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Image Nerf Dinosquad Rex-Rampage Blaster: $39.99 $31.99 at Target Tap into the power of a T-rex with this killer Nerf blaster featuring the toothy jaws of a primeval predator as the barrel. This cool gun offers motorized dart shooting using 4 AA alkaline batteries not included.

This dino-riffic gun offers super-fast motorized dart shooting after you install 4 AA alkaline batteries, which are not included. The bright green and red design is a festive holiday accent that’ll look great under the tree! Also equipped with a removable 10-dart clip and targeting scope to focus on your intended target. You'll get 20 official Nerf Elite foam darts that will give you 10 for the clip and another 10 to reload from a handy onboard storage rack. It measures 14 inches tall x 28 inches long and can fire darts up to 80 feet.

If either of these awesome Nerf guns don't suit your fancy, make sure you check out our best Black Friday Nerf deals for further options.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the Best Nerf Gun deals.