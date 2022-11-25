Dance off, bro! Save 20% on these two Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets this Black Friday

Lego Black Friday deals are always worth checking out and now you can save 20% on two Lego Guardians of the Galaxy sets, a buildable model of the Guardians ship and posable Groot.

If you're looking for great Black Friday deals on Lego sets then Best Buy & Amazon could have what you're looking for. A 1901-piece Guardians ship (now $32 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)) and a 476-piece buildable Groot (now $11 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab)) are both on offer for the annual sales event.

There's a lot to like with these two Lego deals as they both have playable features as well as making a cool stand-alone model to look at and display. The Guardians ship comes with minifigures and an opening cock pit whereas the Groot model comes with posable arms and a display plaque.

Both are fantastic gifts for any Lego, Marvel, or Guardians of the Galaxy fan in your life and if you're on the lookout for Lego savings, why not check out our round-ups for Black Friday Lego deals, Lego space deals and Lego Star Wars deals?

(opens in new tab) Lego Guardians of the Galaxy - The Guardians Ship Was $159.99 Now $127.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $32 on a 1901-piece buildable model of the Guardians ship. The set comes with minifigures including Star Lord, Thor, Groot, Rocket and more. We gave it 4.5 stars in our Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Ship review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lego Marvel I Am Groot Was $54.99 Now $43.99 on Best Buy (opens in new tab). Save 20% on a posable, buildable Groot, ideal for any fan of Lego or Guardians of the Galaxy. The set comes with 476 pieces and a display plaque, the fun here comes from Groot's posable limbs and the toy cassette tape that's included.

If you're interested in getting $32 off (opens in new tab) the Guardians ship, the good news is that you get more than just a lot of Lego pieces for your money. Sure, 1901 pieces is a lot and it offers plenty of build time, but minifigures of favorites including Star Lord, Thor, Rocket and Groot as well as an opening cockpit and weapons area gives this set plenty of playable options. It also comes with a display stand so it will look awesome, even when you're not playing with it. We loved the kit when we reviewed it earlier this year thanks to the interesting build, cool design and great selection of minifigs. It's easily one of the best Lego Marvel sets out there.

The stand-alone Groot figure comes in at a lower price (20% off (opens in new tab)) point and still offers plenty of playable options as well as being something that looks cool on its own. You get 476 pieces which means younger builders will not get bored or discouraged by the amount of building on offer. It also features posable limbs and a toy cassette player along with a display plaque, so your Groot can dance like it does at the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

For fans of Lego and Marvel in general, these two Black Friday offers from Best Buy are ideal, they're great sets and it's decent money off too. Both feature playable options and look cool as display models. So if you're in the market for a Black Friday Lego deal, these could be what you're looking for.

