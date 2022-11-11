Save $25 on the iconic Lego Galaxy Explorer with Walmart's early Black Friday deal

Explore the galaxy in retro style with this Lego Galaxy Explorer deal at Walmart.

LEGO is a household name for a reason, and whether you’ve got a million sets displayed carefully throughout your home, or you’re new to the brick-building hobby, Black Friday is a great time to look out for deals on the best LEGO space sets.

Walmart’s early deals for Black Friday include one that’s sure to be a winner for longtime LEGO fans, as well as those that enjoyed the first LEGO movie. The LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer is now down to $75 (opens in new tab) – that’s $25 off of the MSRP. Check out our Lego Galaxy Explorer review to see what we thought of it (spoiler alert, we loved it).

(opens in new tab) LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer: $100 $75 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save 25% on this retro-themed LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer set, complete with figures and a moon buggy.

As part of the deal (opens in new tab), you get 1254 pieces to put together, including a crew of spacefaring Minifigures and a robot companion, as well as a small moon buggy with rolling wheels.

The main attraction, naturally, is the ship itself, which reaches 21.26-inches in length while still being 11.10-inches wide. Based on a 1979 set, the LEGO Icons Galaxy Explorer will have you screaming “spaceship!” like Charlie Day’s character in the first movie.

There are retractable landing legs, as well as an extendable ramp for the surface rover to find its own compartment, while the ship itself opens up to reveal living quarters (complete with adorable beds) and a full cockpit for all four crew members to sit in.

If you’re wondering how complex the set is to build, many reviewers have awarded the set 5 stars on Walmart’s own customer ratings (opens in new tab). They have noted that the instructions are relatively straightforward to follow but do require some more difficult building techniques – so you’ll want to supervise your kids while building.

Many of the reviews also note the faithfulness of the set to the original Galaxy Explorer set from 1979, which will be music to the ears of collectors or fans of the original.

For more great offers on Lego sets, check out our guides to the top Lego deals, along with specific guides for Lego space deals and Lego Star Wars deals too.