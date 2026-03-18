'Starfield' is finally coming to PS5, alongside DLC that adds new quests and the ability to fly between planets

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Starfield: Free Lanes & Terran Armada Official Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

After two and a half years as an Xbox console exclusive, Bethesda's sci-fi RPG "Starfield" is finally coming to PS5. Launching alongside two major pieces of DLC, Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 7.

This is no lazy port either, with Bethesda promising that "Starfield" on PlayStation 5 "takes advantage of the console hardware". This means that the lightbar, adaptive triggers, and touchpad on the PS5's DualSense controller will each serve a unique function.

According to PlayStation Blog, "in-game audio logs and non-local ship intercoms will pour through the DualSense controller speaker" while the light bar tracks your health and ship integrity. There are also special profiles for PS5 Pro gamers, letting you prioritize between higher FPS or prettier graphics.

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Starfield is also getting a permanent price drop to $49.99 on all platforms to match the launch price on PS5, as Bethesda says it wants to "make it easier than ever for new players to jump in". That's a welcome, given that this is a two-year-old game now.

It feels like we've been anticipating the "Starfield" PS5 release for well over a year now, and we're really not sure what took Bethesda so long. We actually interviewed the "Starfield" developers back in 2025 to talk about the space combat systems in anticipation of a rumoured PS5 release date reveal that never came.

But wait, there's more!

As we alluded to earlier, alongside the PS5 release, Bethesda has announced two major DLC releases for Starfield, which will also drop on April 7. The first of these is called "Terran Armada". This paid DLC will add a new major questline that sees players travelling across the Settled Systems. You'll visit new locations, meet new characters, fight new enemies, and of course, scavenge new loot.

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"Terran Armada" will cost $9.99, but existing Premium Edition owners on Xbox and Steam will receive the Terran Armada DLC at no additional cost.

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Alongside the paid offering, there is also the appropriately named "Free Lanes" DLC, which will be free to all players, and honestly, this is the more exciting of the two for me. It adds a bunch of features and systems to "deepen the core Starfield experience". What does that mean?

Well, for one thing, players can finally manually travel from planet to planet within a star system, instead of just warping there. Why would you do this? For the immersion, obviously, but also because there are encounters and activities for you to tackle on your interplanetary flights. You can also use the journey as a good excuse to hang out with your crew.

The other features coming in "Free Lanes" are:

New locations – A number of new Encounters, POIs, and Dungeons, resulting in a notable increase in variety for players to discover

A number of new Encounters, POIs, and Dungeons, resulting in a notable increase in variety for players to discover X-Tech – A new resource used to upgrade weapons, ship modules, and more

A new resource used to upgrade weapons, ship modules, and more Enemy modifiers – New enemy tiers with performance modifiers, such as extra shielding, more frequent attacks, or elemental damage

New enemy tiers with performance modifiers, such as extra shielding, more frequent attacks, or elemental damage Moon Jumper – New land vehicle

New land vehicle Outpost improvements – Cross-outpost storage & Milliewhale pet

Cross-outpost storage & Milliewhale pet New crew – Muria and the mini-bot

Muria and the mini-bot Starborn Improvement – Ability to bring a limited number of items through the Unity to a NG+