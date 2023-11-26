Save 20% on the excellent Nikon Z6 II full-frame mirrorless camera this Cyber Monday

Could we tempt you with a very hot deal on a full-frame mirrorless camera this Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend? The Nikon Z6 II has been reduced by 20% as part of Amazon's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, cutting its price from $1,996.95 to $1,596.95.

That's a very respectable 20% saving, making this the cheapest price point the Nikon Z6 II has ever been. As one of Nikon's leading full-frame mirrorless models, this is a seriously good buy for anyone looking to upgrade their photography kit, or looking to jump into the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time. It's so good, in fact, that it's made it onto our list of best cameras for low-light photography.

In our Nikon Z6 II review, we called this the "perfect camera for semi-pros of advanced amateurs". It's a very accessible camera to use, and if it's the first time you're jumping from a DSLR to a mirrorless, you'll really notice the impact of the upgrade. Professionals shouldn't overlook it either: we reckon it'll make an ideal second camera or a back-up to your tried-and-trusted DSLR.

This Nikon Z6 II Black Friday weekend deal is on the body-only package, so you won't get any lenses included with it. There is, however, 15% off this package which comes with a 24-70mm f/4 lens, though you might be wise to shop around for some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend deals on lenses. We found a very good one on the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S, which is an absolute superstar of a lens.

Nikon Z 6II full-frame mirrorless camera: was $1,996.95 now $1,596.95 at Amazon Save 20% on one of Nikon's best mirrorless cameras, making this a great opportunity to delve into the world of full-frame mirrorless shooting for the first time. This is an excellent and very capable camera, that photography enthusiasts and professionals alike will love.

The Nikon Z6 II is a powerhouse of a camera for both still and video shooting. Its 24.5MP full frame sensor performs valiantly in low light, and its shutter is capable of shooting up to 14FPS if you're into sports photography or need to capture other fast action.

In terms of video, you'll be able to shoot 4K 60fps, making this a serious competitor in the videography space. The Nikon Z6 II has dual card slots (CFexpress/XQD and UHS-II SD), offering flexibility when shooting important assignments.

It's powered by two separate EXPEED processing engines — the first Nikon camera to use such power, in fact. Both processors work together to make image processing faster than ever.

It's reliable on the outside, too: the body of the Nikon Z6 II is made of magnesium alloy, which makes it tough but light. It's also protected against the elements with weather sealing.

Key Specs: BSI-CMOS 24.5MP sensor, supports Z-mount lenses (can support F with a mount - sold separately), ISO range of 100 to 51,200, record video up to 4K 60fps, weighs 1.5lbs/675g, two memory card slots (1x CFexpress/XQD and 1x UHS-II SD)

Consensus: The Nikon Z6 II is an excellent full frame, mirrorless camera and at this price point, it's a valid entry point for newcomers or those looking for their first mirrorless camera. If you've already got a Z6, it's not worth the upgrade, but as an entry point it's a fantastic bit of kit.

Buy if: You're looking for your first full frame camera, or you want to upgrade to mirrorless shooting over a traditional DSLR.

Don't buy if: You already have a Nikon Z6 — there's not enough of an upgrade here - or you've got a tight budget.

Alternative models: If you're a Canon fan, the full-frame mirrorless Canon EOS R6 might appeal more. Or if you aren't quite ready to take the leap to mirrorless, the Nikon D850 is still a fantastic bit of kit.

