Black Friday: Save $200 on this Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens

Is astrophotography your passion? Then the wide-angle Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens is a Black Friday bargain you shouldn't overlook. This lens is $200 off in Amazon's sale and is also superb for snapping other subjects.

You can get the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens on sale right now at Amazon for $2296.95.

As a Z-mount mirrorless Nikon lens, this requires a separate Z-compatible camera, but it's absolutely superb for capturing the night skies, thanks to its wide aperture. It's the perfect lens to couple with the Nikon Z7 II, which is an amazing $800 off this Black Friday. Still shooting on an older Nikon DSLR? You can get an FTZ mount adapter.

It offers superb image quality with minimal distortion and it's absolutely excellent at snapping not just individual objects but whole swathes of sky. Want to capture a whole nebula? The Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens is absolutely up to the job.

We rate it as one of the best lenses for astrophotography so if you've got an eye on the heavens, grab this deal before it's gone.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens was $2496.95 now $2296.95 from Amazon Save $200 on a powerful, wide-angle lens that's perfectly suited for use with mirrorless cameras. Its wide aperture makes it one of the best astrophotography lenses out there. But it's also a fantastic all-rounder, ideal for everything from snapping landscapes to wildlife photography.

Rugged and weather-sealed, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a professional-level lens that'll stand up to regular use. And believe us, with a lens this powerful and versatile you'll be getting a lot of use out of it.

And while it can't do everything for you, it has a host of features that will help take your pictures to the next level. Its special coating helps reduce ghosting and flare, giving you sharper images.

We sang the lens' praises in our Nikkon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens review, remarking that it blends a "lightweight and compact design with exceptional image quality". We also had good things when we reviewed its sibling, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S.

Going by its five-star Amazon reviews, those who've taken the plunge absolutely love it. This is superb for astrophotography but that's no reason to shove in your bag when you're done. It's versatile enough that, with the right camera, it can handle any subject.

If the Nikon NIKKOR Z doesn't take your fancy, or if you don't have a suitable camera, browse our best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography for more ideas.

This Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S lens is superb for astrophotography. (Image credit: Nikon)

Key Specs: The Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a high-spec, professional-level lens. Compatibility: Nikon Z-mount, Focal range: 14-24mm, Aperture range: f/2.8 - f/22, Autofocus: Yes, Thread size: 112mm with supplied hood, Weight: 1.4 lbs (650g) It's also weather-protected for outdoor use.

Consensus: The Nikon NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S isn't cheap (though this deal seriously helps) but it's a fantastic lens. It made our best lenses for astophotography guide where we said, "For astro, this lens gives premium performance."

Buy if: You already have a top-level camera and are looking for a powerful lens that's excellent for astrophotography.

Don't buy if: You're a beginner, or budget is an issue. This is a great lens for astrophotography but you could buy a full camera kit for less.

Alternative models: If you're after a wide-angle lens that won't break the bank, read our review of the Rokinon/Samyang 14mm f/2.8 lens. This lens is less than a quarter of the price but still a good choice for astrophotography.

If you can afford to spend a little more, or are a stickler for Sony, consider the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master lens (our review), which is amazingly sharp.

