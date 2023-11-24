Capture the stars this Black Friday: Save $800 on the Nikon Z7 II

The Nikon Z7 II is a brilliant mirrorless camera, capable of capturing images at 45.7MP and recording silk-smooth video in glorious 60FPS 4K. It's a wizard at astrophotography and, thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save a ridiculous $800 on it.

Get the Nikon Z7 II, with an FTZ II lens adapter from Amazon for $2446.90.



While you'll have to purchase your own lens, the included adapter lets you use F and Z-mount lenses. It's a superb all-round camera but, in particular, it excels at astrophotography and low-light shooting.

In our review of the Nikon Z7 II we had high praise for this photographic powerhouse, not only for snapping the night sky but for all sorts of other uses from close-ups to wildlife photography.

At a massive $800 off, the Nikon Z7 II is one of the best Black Friday deals you're likely to find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen so snap this up before it's gone.

Nikon Z 7II with FTZ II Adapter was $3246 now $2446.90 from Amazon . Save $800 on this Nikon Z7 II camera body, with an FTZ II adapter. This full-frame mirrorless camera isn't just a great camera, with 45.7MP resolution and RAW shooting, it's also fantastic for low-light shooting. If you're looking for a great all-rounder with the ability to snap images of deep space, this is the camera to go for. You'll need to purchase a lens separately, but the Nikon Z7 II is still one of the best low-light cameras you can buy,

This Nikon Z7 II is one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras you're likely to lay your hands and not just because of its impressively high 45.7MP, on a par with the DSLR Nikon D850. It's not exclusively for astrophotography but if that's one of your side-interests, this will absolutely do the job.

However, it's also great for any photography task you throw at it and its dual card slots (UHS-II SD cards and XQD/CFexpress) mean you can juggle JPG and raw photography. And at 615g, it's impressively portable.

This deal includes an adapter to let you use F or Z-fitting lenses, which is handy if you've got one you can salvage from a previous camera. But since this is just the body you will need to source your own lens.

Key Specs: ISO range from 64-25,600 (expandable to 32-102,400) and a 0.5-inch 3.69k-dot electronic viewfinder. It supports UHS-II SD and XQD/CFexpress cards, via dual slots.

Consensus: In our Nikon Z7 II review we called this 'a powerhouse of all-around full-frame mirrorless performance', and praised its astrophotography uses.

Buy if: You're looking for an all-rounder that also does astrophotography and low light shooting, and has an existing compatible lens you can repurpose for this camera.

Alternative models:

If you're after a cheaper astrophotography option the Nikon Z6 (our review) which is half the price and still great in low light. For the opposite end of the spectrum, a titan of a camera that can handle 8K video, here's our review of the Nikon Z9.

Or, if you're prepared to use it in concert with your PC, the ZWO ASI533MC Pro is a dedicated astrophotography camera. Find out more in our ZWO ASI533MC Pro review.

