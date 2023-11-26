Cyber Monday drone deal: Get $155 off the beginner-friendly Holy Stone HS720R

Save 39% with this Holy Stone HS720R Drone Cyber Monday deal.

As we move from the Black Friday weekend to Cyber Monday this beginner-friendly drone has a 4K full-HD camera on a 3-axis gimbal to capture beautiful images wherever you are. The drone has a follow-me and auto-return mode so you can take video and timelapses of landscapes hands-free.

You can get the Holy Stone HS720R Drone on sale right now for $244.99 at Amazon.

We reviewed the very similar Holy Stone HS720G drone and rated it 3 stars. It's not a high-quality product but it is one of the best drones for beginners, standing out with its ease-of-use and GPS positioning.

Its sister model the HS720R boasts a 10,000-feet video transmission range, and its powerful brushless motor is impressive for the modest price tag. The 26-minute battery life is also half-decent, not competing with top models from DJI but holding its own against other budget models.

$244.99 is very cheap for a fully-fledged drone with lots of functionality. This is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon, so we'd recommend you get in on this deal if you want to hone your flying skills.

Holy Stone HS720R Drone was $399.99 now $244.99 at Amazon. Save $155 on the Holy Stone HS720R drone, complete with a 3-axis gimbal, 4K full-HD camera, 10,000-ft video transmission control range and auto return function. For the price, we think it's one of the best beginner drones you can get.

If you're new to the world of flying drones, the Holy Stone range is ideal. For under $250, you can get a powerful machine with a great deal of functionality. The drone's image quality doesn't compare to top-of-the-range ones like the DJIs, but it's easy to set up and very intuitive to use. And don't let the low price tag fool you - the Holy Stone HS720R has great GPS location features and hands-free shooting options.

Key Specs: 4K EIS camera with 3-axis gimbal, 10,000 FPV transmission, follow me and auto return functions, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS location features.

Consensus: The Holy Stone HS720R is a beginner-friendly drone with great functionality and a powerful motor.

Buy if: You're a beginner looking to get into flying drones, and don't want to spend too much on the hobby just yet.

Don't buy if: You're a seasoned drone flyer and want to capture the most stunning images - this drone isn't top of the range when it comes to image quality.

Alternative models: Still in the beginner realm, the DJI Mini 3 is our top-pick of beginner-friendly drones. It has incredible image and video quality and a battery life up to 38 minutes.

We think the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is the best drone out there - it comes with three cameras and would suit professionals and hobbyists alike.

