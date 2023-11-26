Cyber Monday deal: Lowest price ever on the Celestron NexStar 127 SLT telescope

Save 30% on the Celestron NexStar 127 SLT computerized telescope. Compact and portable, this Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope is suitable for beginner skywatchers, but doesn't compromise on optical performance.

You can get the Celestron NexStar 127 SLT telescope on sale right now at Amazon for $492.79.

This beginner-friendly telescope is at its lowest-ever price, and at under $500, we think it's a steal. Our reviewer was quick to praise the NexStar 127 SLT's stunning optics and intuitive setup process and operation, as well as its portability.

For beginner and intermediate skywatchers interested in planetary or lunar views, this is a great choice. It could even stretch to some deep-sky observation and astrophotography, with the right accessories and eyepieces.

For under $500, you can get a high-quality telescope with crisp optics. Amazon shows this deal as lasting until the close of Cyber Monday, but we wouldn't wait too long to make the most of these astronomical savings.

Celestron NexStar 127 SLT telescope was $699.95 now $492.79 at Amazon. This incredible deal comes with two 1.25-inch Plossl eyepieces (9mm and 25mm), and accessory tray, a red dot finder and a mount and tripod. Its 5" aperture, 1500mm focal length and f/12 focal ratio make it suitable for planetary and lunar views as well as deep-sky observations.

The Celestron NexStar 127 SLT packs a punch despite its affordable price tag. Its optical performance is impressive, and will suit skywatchers interested in observing planets and the moon. It will stretch to deep sky views at a push, and could even suit someone beginning their astrophotography journey, but we wouldn't recommend it for experienced astronomers and skywatchers.

Key Specs: Maksutov-Cassegrain optical design, 5" aperture, 1500mm focal length, f/12 focal ratio, 2 eyepieces (60x and 167x), 18 lbs total kit weight.

Consensus: The Celestron NexStar 127SLT is a beginner-friendly telescope with a decent aperture and an affordable price tag. Now at its lowest price ever, we think this deal is an absolute steal.

Buy if: You're a beginner or intermediate skywatcher mostly interested in planetary or lunar views.

Don't buy if: You're an experienced skywatcher who wants to focus on deep sky viewing.

Alternative models: Our best telescopes buying guide has plenty of options for all abilities and budgets. Our recommendation for those on a budget is the Celestron Inspire 100AZ, a refractor telescope available for just over $300. For experienced skywatchers after a premium product, the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 is our top pick - it's currently 16% off at Amazon.

