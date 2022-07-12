Today: Astronomers save over $100 on Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars

How could we not hook you up with this deal? The Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars (opens in new tab) were designed with astronomers in mind. All of the SkyMaster Pro range is a popular choice amongst astronomers as they allow you to closely observe the night sky, just like you can with a telescope, but offering more versatility and portability.

You can read our full review of the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 , and whilst we haven't gotten round to doing a standalone review for the 20x80 Pro version, it will give you a good idea of what to expect in terms of optical design and build quality. Celestron uses nothing but the finest materials and components. They are waterproof, so protected in all weather conditions and more importantly, for astronomers, they are nitrogen purged so won't fog up when moving between temperatures. They come with a two-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

Related: Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars review

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: $319.95 $209.99 this Amazon Pri (opens in new tab)me Day (opens in new tab)

Save over $100 on this pair of binoculars which are popular with astronomers. They have excellent build quality and the 20x magnification and huge 80mm objective lenses let in more than enough light for enjoyable sky watching evenings for years to come.

The SkyMaster 20x80 Pro's give us a whopping 20x magnification, and the giant 80mm objective lens takes in oodles of light, this offers phenomenal performance for astronomical viewing. You should, in the right conditions, be able to see a close-up of the moon in all its glory, planets, including Saturn's rings, star clusters and they'll take you right into the core of the Milky Way. The binoculars come with a detachable reflex sight rail so you can attach a Finderscope or StarPointer, another nod to astro being their intended use.

They can be used as terrestrial binoculars for sport or bird watching, although the minimum focus distance is approx 65 feet so you won't be able to focus on anything nearer. They are also a little too big and heavy to carry around for day-to-day use, but this is why, when paired with a tripod (an adapter is included with this bundle), they are an astronomer's best friend.

If you wanted to get even closer to celestial objects, the Celestron SkyMaster 25 x 100 Binocular (opens in new tab) is also on offer on Amazon with a 16% saving, but they will cost you almost double.

The BaK-4 lenses are fully multi-coated (with XLT coatings) allowing more light in across a broad range of the visible light spectrum. The only better coating you can get with Celestron is 'Starbright CLT' which you'd predominantly find in the premium (very expensive!) telescopes.

In this bundle, you get the objective lens caps, tripod mount, interchangeable flared eyecups, a neck strap, carry case, a rain guard and a reflex sight rail. The Finderscope needs to be purchased separately, and due to their hefty size and weight, we'd recommend investing in a sturdy tripod if you don't have one already. Have a look at our top tripod picks for some inspiration.

If you miss out on the Amazon Prime Day Deal, you can still save over $130 on this same pair of specialist binoculars at Adorama (opens in new tab) ($279.95 instead of their usual $416.85 list price).

Other deals you may like