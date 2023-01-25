Save $135 on the Celestron NexStar 4SE computerized telescope

If you're looking for a new telescope, then maybe you should scope out the Celestron NexStar 4SE, which is now $135 off (opens in new tab) on Amazon.

The $135 discount (opens in new tab) is actually the lowest price we've seen on this telescope for a while now, and we rate it quite highly, not just because it's on offer. You can find this at a lower price point because it is the entry-level version of the NexStar series of Celestron telescopes. In fact, the more comprehensive model, the Celestron NexStar 8SE features at the top of our best telescopes for deep space guide.

The NexStar 4SE is a computerized Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope with plenty of light-gathering ability to deliver clear views of the moon and planets, as well as deep space objects. Of course, this isn't the only great telescope or deal out there, so make sure you check out our guides for the best telescope, telescope deals and telescopes on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Celestron NexStar 4SE computerized telescope was $679 now $543.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save $135 on a computerized telescope that offers an easy-to-use experience and clear views of night sky targets. It has a 4-inch aperture so plenty of light passes through and it features a fully automated GOTO mount with a database of over 40,000 celestial objects that the telescope can locate and track for you. Note: This is also on sale at Best Buy (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Now there's no denying that this is the entry-level NexStar model, but, if anything that's a good thing as you get good technology and a fully computerized stargazing experience for a lower price. Of course, there's a $135 discount (opens in new tab) which helps too, but now, we'll get into why this telescope is worth it.

It has a 4-inch aperture which means the telescope has plenty of light-gathering ability, so views of deep sky targets including nebulas and star clusters are clear while you can still view objects like the moon and planets. It's fully computerized too with an automated GOTO mount that can locate and track the 40,000-plus night sky objects in its database.

Many people are looking to save money these days and sometimes going for a telescope that isn't the latest, brand-new model can be a good way to do that. When you factor in the discount too this becomes a good price to pay, in fact, it's the lowest we've seen for a while. You're not sacrificing on quality either as this telescope comes with the usual quality of build you expect from Celestron and even has a 2-year US warranty.

