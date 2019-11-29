Celestron's 114AZ Smartphone-Ready Telescope is $80 Off for Black Friday

(Image credit: Celestron)

This Black Friday, you can get a quality beginner telescope from Celestron for nearly half off. Celestron's 114AZ smartphone-ready reflector telescope is currently on sale at Kohl's for $99.99, which is down from the usual price of $179.99 — a 44% discount.

The telescope comes with a smartphone adapter, allowing the user to take photos through the eyepiece using a smartphone. You can use it to observe the moon and planets in the solar system, as well as more distant objects like galaxies and nebulas.

Celestron 114AZ-SR Telescope | Now $99.99 (Save 44%) This 144mm Newtonian reflector telescope from Celestron is normally $179.99 at Kohl's. Get it for 44% off this Black Friday.

This telescope is compact, lightweight and easy to use, making it ideal for kids, beginners and amateur astronomers on the go.

Along with the 114mm Newtonian reflector telescope, this kit includes an aluminum tripod with an accessory tray, an altitude-azimuth mount, two Plössl eyepieces (26mm & 9.7mm) and a red-dot finder scope. It also comes with a free download of Starry Night software for Mac or PC and a mobile app to help you plan your skywatching adventures.

Editor's Note: Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals for space fans, as well as our deals on telescopes and binoculars.