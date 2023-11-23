Save $200 on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II this Black Friday

If you're looking for a good deal on a full-frame mirrorless camera this Black Friday, here's one for you: B&H is offering a $200 saving on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Mirrorless cameras have many benefits over their traditional DSLR counterparts, not least superior speed and smaller sizes. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, so you know you're buying into a good brand, and at less than a year old, the R6 Mark II packs in many of the latest and greatest features.

$200 isn't the biggest saving – working out at 8% over the camera body's RRP — but it's a substantial discount nonetheless, and the cheapest you're likely to find for this exceptional camera. We've also found the EOS R6 Mark II for the same price on Amazon, sold by Wholesale Photo.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $2,299 at B&H Photo and Video Save $200 on this excellent mirrorless camera from market leader Canon. The EOS R6 boasts fantastic performance for both stills and video shooting, and this newer Mark II sports an updated CMOS sensor and more powerful processing power for better-than-ever AF and sharper images.

We've not had our hands on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II yet, but we absolutely loved its predecessor, the EOS R6. In our review we described it to have outstanding performance with excellent handling of image noise even at high ISOs, making it ideal for video and still captures. Its low-light performance impressed us, too.

This Mark II version of the Canon EOS R6 sports all those same features, but with a wealth of enhancements to bring it more up-to-date. Its CMOS sensor has been updated, offering a higher pixel count (24MP over 20MP), and its video shooting has been upgraded to support 40 FPS electronic continuous shooting over the 20FPS of the first R6. Its high-speed video capabilities are improved too, boosted to 180 FPS rather than the previous 120 FPS.

Everything else remains consistent, including the solid, weatherproof body and we were impressed by its blistering speed in our review. We cited the Canon EOS R6 to be one of the best cameras for photojournalists, wildlife shooters or sports photographers, and that's never been truer with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II: those meaningful improvements further solidify this as one of the best mirrorless full-frame cameras for photography and videography enthusiasts.

We should note that this Canon EOS R6 Mark II Black Friday deal is for the body-only camera package, which is an ideal buy if you already have a suite of Canon lenses available. It sports an RF mount, but a mount adapter means your older EF and EF-S lenses can be used, too.

(Image credit: Canon)

Key Specs: 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 4K60 video, dual pixel CMOS AF II, 12 FPS mechanical shutter, 40 FPS electronic shutter, 5-axis image stabilization, 3-inch 1.62m-Dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen, dual UHS-II memory card slots

Consensus: A meaningful upgrade over the already-excellent Canon EOS R6, the Mark II boasts better video capability and an improved CMOS sensor. No matter what type of photography you're into, you'll find this to be a very capable camera body indeed.

Buy if: You're a seasoned photography enthusiast looking to step into the world of mirrorless cameras, or you want your first full-frame camera body.

Don't buy if: You're an absolute beginner, or on a tight budget.

Alternative models: Sony led the way on mirrorless cameras, and so the Sony A7R IV makes an excellent alternative to this Canon camera. However, if you're a Nikon user, you might be more interested in the Nikon Z7 II, which offers a great all-round performance.

