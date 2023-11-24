Black Friday: Save 50% off this BlissLights Star Projector

Whether you want to elevate your mood, meditate beneath the stars or just distract your children, this BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve is a starry Black Friday bargain at $30 off. It projects images of a starry sky and can be tweaked and tuned through its app.

Now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can get the Blisslights Sky Lite Evolve star projector for $29.19

Whatever you're using the BlissLights Sky Evolve for you're sure to be amazed the first time you turn it on and it fills your room with stars. This unassuming-looking sphere projects the cosmos into any room with the flick of a button.

In our review of the BlissLights Sky Evolve we praised its build quality and color-blending technology, projecting more than the usual red, green and blue. It went on to make our list of Best Star Projectors.

This is the lowest price it's been in ages and it's a real steal however you end up using it.

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve was $59.99 , now $29.19 from Amazon Save $30 on this eye-catching BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve projector which can turn any room into a starry paradise. Thanks to its color-blending technology, it offers a whole host of cosmic hues and with the app, you can customize the images to your heart's content.

The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve is a powerful, user-friendly project that can transform a room with the touch of a button. It's designed to give the impression that you're gazing up into the cosmos and, as we remarked in our BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve review, it can "help bring a sense of routine and calmness to an evening or morning schedule".

Why schedule? While it does support voice and app control, you can also set the projector to turn on and off at any time. Want to go to sleep surrounded by stars? Set the Blisslights on for bedtime and set it off a couple of hours later.

Even if you're buying this for a child's nursery but no one would blame you for trying it out, it's a dazzling piece of kit. And at this price, there's no better time to invite the galaxy into your home.

If this isn't to your taste, maybe you're looking for something for educational use, here are the best star projectors.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Key Specs: The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve Star Projector can be controlled via app or voice and has a highly customizable sleep timer. However, it does require you to connect via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Consensus: This is a fantastic, eye-catching projector which, thanks to its colour-blending technology, offers some wonderful pastel-shaded displays. And the addition of voice control is a big bonus.

Buy if: You're looking for something to turn a boring old room into a wonderful star-filled chamber, whether that's a living room, nursery or so on.

Don't buy if: You're looking for scientific accuracy or buying for educational use. As impressive as this is, it's not a planetarium and you won't be spotting accurate constellations.

Alternative models: If you're setting up your own space-themed party, this Encalife Aurora Borealis Northern Lights Star Projector (our review) might be more suitable.

Or if you're after something that is scientifically accurate and suitable for education, here's our review of the National Geographic Astro Planetarium.

